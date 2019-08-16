Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday Preview: Lions looking to end Owls' perfect start.

Millwall host Sheffield Wednesday at The Den on Saturday with both sides looking to continue their unbeaten starts to the campaign.

Millwall come into the game with four points, a win over Preston North End on the opening day was followed up with a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, before victory over the same opponents followed in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

The Owls visit South London with a perfect record having won both their league games so far. They will also be the fresher of the two sides having not played in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Team News

Millwall manager Neil Harris will have some tough calls to make in terms of team selection after seeing many of his so-called 'second team' play well and win at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night.

Tom Bradshaw scored his first Millwall goal while Aiden O'Brien also got on the scoresheet. One of those will partner Matt Smith up-front who is likely to be recalled to the side. Jiri Skalak also played well in mid-week and will feel that he could pip either Jed Wallace or Connor Mahoney to a starting berth.

Harris also has a tough call to make at centre-back. Shaun Hutchinson captained and showed why he was voted Millwall's player of the season in 2017/18. However, it's likely that Jake Cooper and Alex Pearce will be both be recalled to the side.

Lee Bullen remains in caretaker charge of the Owls and has so far led them to two wins from two in the league.

He is hoping to have Barry Bannan fit after injury. Kieren Westwood is available for selection once again after his suspension as is Dominic Iorfa. Whilst Adam Reach should be available after a toe injury.

What the Managers are saying

Harris spoke to Millwall's Official Website before the game.

"Sheffield Wednesday is another tough one for us - you want to face teams that are out of sorts at the beginning of the season, and there is quite a lot of luck involved in that."

The Lions boss admitted both teams are in good form ahead of this weekends clash.

"But, we're coming up against a Wednesday side that has won two out of two, so we know it is going to be difficult. They'll come down here high on confidence, but so are we. We're flying at the moment, even at this early stage."

Bullen had his say to Wednesday's Official Website.

"The thing that frustrates me is people have said we haven’t beaten anybody yet and that is completely disrespectful, one to Reading and two too Barnsley."

The manager believes the critics are being too harsh on his team.

“People forget that over the last two or three years, these are the type of games where we would have dropped points.

We have dropped points to teams nearer the bottom of the table and let ourselves down against teams we were ‘expected to beat’.

Previous Meetings

Millwall failed to win either meeting of the sides last season. Bannan scored a stunning goal at Hillsborough as Wednesday became the first side to beat Millwall last season. While, at The Den, the game finished goalless.

Predicted Teams

Millwall

Bialkowski Romeo, Pearce, Cooper, M Wallace; J Wallace, Thompson, Leonard, Mahoney; Bradshaw, Smith.

Sheffield Wednesday

Westwood; Odubajo, Lees, Borner, Palmer; Luongo, Hutchinson, Reach; Murphy, Fletcher, Harris.