Huddersfield Town sack manager Jan Siewert

Huddersfield Town have sacked manager Jan Siewert after seven months in charge.

The German boss has won just once in 19 matches since taking on the role from David Wagner in January.

After relegation from the Premier League, Huddersfield have collected only one point from their first three Championship matches and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Lincoln City.

The dismissal was announced by the club within an hour of Friday night’s 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham.

One win in seven months

Siewert took charge of the club from fellow German Wagner, following the same path from Borussia Dortmund II to West Yorkshire as Town’s promotion-winner three years previously.

Relegation was already a near-certainty but the club picked up only one more win, a 1-0 success at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and had their return to the second tier confirmed in March.

Their poor form continued into the new Championship season, losing at home to Derby County before picking up a draw away at Queens Park Rangers.

On Tuesday night they were knocked out of the EFL Cup by League One side Lincoln, and in the aftermath Siewert said in a BBC Radio Leeds interview that he did not fear the sack.

However, the 37-year-old was dismissed after an Ivan Cavaleiro strike sealed a 2-1 defeat at home to fellow relegated side Fulham.