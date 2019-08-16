Tammy Abraham announces Chelsea ambitions 

Fewer have endured a fiercer set of fixtures than Chelsea at the beginning of the campaign. Defeat to Manchester United on the opening weekend of the Premier League season was swiftly followed by a cruel penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup.

Frank Lampard's side were shown a lesson in clinical finishing at Old Trafford yet held their own against the European Champions and demonstrated many promising signs for the future.

Attention turns back to league proceedings, as Leicester City travel to Stamford Bridge in another mean test for the Blues - and it is one player's intention to turn his own, and Chelsea's, luck around.

Overcoming upsets

Tammy Abraham's dream return to his boyhood club has been hit with hard reality in the past two matches. Upon striking the post early against United, the 21-year-old was smothered out of the game by Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

He then started on the bench against Liverpool, coming on as a substitute and ultimately seeing his penalty saved to gift the Reds the trophy.

However, Abraham voiced a matured response to his spot-kick miss, telling the Guardian, "I’m always someone who believes in myself in penalties.”

“I had a few last season and a few important ones. Unfortunately I missed one of the most important ones for Chelsea. It’s about how I react and just get my head."

Chelsea's challenge

And a reaction is key from all parties as the Foxes are welcomed on Sunday in Lampard's first game back at the Bridge since taking over as Chelsea manager.

Whilst still adjusting to a new style of play, Abraham believed he has seen enough from his team in the past week that Chelsea can begin to capture points on a regular basis.

He said: " A lot of the boys see the way he (Lampard) wants us to play and we tried to play like that against Liverpool. We showed glimpses of what we can do. We’re a threat, we’re good defensively and we can attack. We just have to build on it."

Defensively, there are still cracks that need filling but further afield, Lampard's forwards look a fine collective that could trouble any opposition.

Competition for places will begin to hot up, especially in the striker role after Olivier Giroud netted Chelsea's opener in Istanbul on Monday, showing why he was such a vital asset in the latest Europa League triumph.

This healthy rivalry has only spurred on Abraham even more, revealing his objectives for success have come from those around him, saying, "The whole team fills me with confidence. Every training session, before every game, they always lift me. I just have to push on this season and hopefully we can be up there to fight for the title."

After finishing 26 points behind the division’s victors Manchester City in 2018/19, a title scrap may be optimistic, but this is clearly the characteristics Lampard has installed into his young squad.

Looking ahead to Leicester

Leicester were one of the few who managed to crumble City's charge last year, highlighting the degree of difficulty Chelsea face to finally get a win on the board.

After the Foxes, a favourable pair of matches lie in wait for Lampard in the form of the newly promoted Norwich City and Sheffield United. Along with the league, Chelsea have three other items of silverware to focus on (Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup) that will come thick and fast as the months go by.

Therefore, Abraham realised the importance of overcoming the losses by getting a positive result against Brendan Roger's men.

"There is still a long season ahead and we are still in big competitions as well," he mentioned. "It’s about how we react now. The points on Sunday will be massive for us.”

Lampard's long-awaited arrival

Emotions will be running even higher than usual, as Lampard will step into the dugout, he was so familiar with during his playing days but now in a coaching capacity.

After 648 appearances, 11 trophies and countless magical moments on the field, Lampard came full circle by taking over Chelsea in July.

The Blues fans who adore him will witness their all-time record goalscorer lead out the London club for the first time at home and Abraham felt it would be the perfect opportunity to provide a winning performance.

"I think the fans will be behind us. We’ve given two good performances and they can see that. I believe they’ll be behind us and hopefully we can give them a performance.”