on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019
(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019

Follow along for Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kick-off: Saturday, 17:30 BST.

memphistekkers
Josh Slinger
60 LIVE live icon gif
Back closer to kick-off
I'll be back with further updates as kick-off nears, including team news as it emerges from the Etihad in the most highly anticipated game of this Premier League weekend. 
Predicted XI's
Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling.

Spurs predicted XI: ​Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Winks, Ndombele, Eriksen; Lucas, Kane. 

Spurs team news
Dele Alli, Juan Foyth and Ben Davies will all miss the trip to Manchester due to injury, whilst Son Heung-min will serve the last game of his suspension following a red card at the end of last season.

Giovani Lo Celso could make his debut for the Londoners, however, is unlikely to start in such a huge game. Ryan Sessegnon won't make his debut as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

City team news
City will be missing both Benjamin Mendy and Leroy Sane, with the latter expected to be sidelined for the majority of the campaign having suffered an ACL injury in their Community Shield win over Liverpool. Mendy is likely to return next month following another knee injury.

Despite Riyad Mahrez's impressive display vs West Ham, Bernardo Silva is likely to take his place back in the City lineup this weekend, whilst Sergio Aguero could replace Gabriel Jesus in the starting XI.

Spurs fight 'til the end
Like City, Spurs also started their campaign with three points, as the Lilywhites dispatched of Aston Villa on their return to the Premier League.

However, unlike City, last seasons Champions League finalist made hard work of it, coming from behind to score three late goals and win 3-1.

The way that Spurs continued to fight until the end, whilst Villa tired, perhaps shows the high levels of fitness within the squad at this early stage - an advantage they may hold over other sides.

A flying start from the Blues
In the opening weekend of the Premier League, the champions really set the bar high for anyone looking to challenge this season, with an emphatic 5-0 victory over West Ham United.

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick and was named Man of the Match in London - a key player for Mauricio Pochettino's men to look to stop in this one.

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. I'm Josh Slinger and I'll be taking you through the action as it unfolds from the Etihad Stadium.
VAVEL Logo