Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019
Follow along for Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kick-off: Saturday, 17:30 BST.
Spurs predicted XI: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Winks, Ndombele, Eriksen; Lucas, Kane.
Giovani Lo Celso could make his debut for the Londoners, however, is unlikely to start in such a huge game. Ryan Sessegnon won't make his debut as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Despite Riyad Mahrez's impressive display vs West Ham, Bernardo Silva is likely to take his place back in the City lineup this weekend, whilst Sergio Aguero could replace Gabriel Jesus in the starting XI.
However, unlike City, last seasons Champions League finalist made hard work of it, coming from behind to score three late goals and win 3-1.
The way that Spurs continued to fight until the end, whilst Villa tired, perhaps shows the high levels of fitness within the squad at this early stage - an advantage they may hold over other sides.
Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick and was named Man of the Match in London - a key player for Mauricio Pochettino's men to look to stop in this one.