Guardiola describes Spurs as "The second best team in Europe"

Manchester City have started the season in outstanding form, picking up from where they left off in May.

After a 5-4 win on penalties vs Liverpool in the Community Shield, the Citizens came out of the London Stadium with a 5-0 win against West Ham United in what was an outstanding start to their 2019/2020 Premier League campaign.

City will look to continue this form on Saturday in a tough match against Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur, who Pep Guardiola has been full of praise for in his pre-match press conference.

"The second best team in Europe"

Spurs, who are coming off last seasons runner-up finish in the UEFA Champions League have also carried their great form into the new Premier League campaign.

The Lilywhites are coming off of an exciting 3-1 win against Premier League newcomers Aston Villa. Came all the way back from 1-0 down after an early John McGinn goal to win 3-1 with goals from new signing Tanguy Ndombele and a brace from Harry Kane.

It is clear this season that Spurs and City bolster two of the strongest squads in the league, which should lead to a competitive meeting between the two.

Guardiola earlier today was high on praise for Spurs in his pre-match press conference as he said, "Since I came here to England Spurs have been a real contender every season. The first season they finished second... they've always been there. They're the second best team in Europe".

This isn't the first time the Spaniard has expressed his admiration for Pochettino's men, with him previously describing them as "exceptional" following City's away win over them last season - clearly a fan of the ongoing project in North London.

The last ten meetings

In the last 10 meetings between the two clubs City have the edge on Spurs. In the time City has edged out Spurs in terms of record with five wins to Spurs' four and one draw between the clubs.

In these last 10 meetings, there has been a total of 33 goals between the two. With the last meeting taking place in the Premier League on April 20th, 2019 ending with a 1-0 City win. However, the clubs met in the Champions League Quarter-Final before the meeting in April which ended 4-4 on aggregate and Spurs moving on through away goals.

One thing that can be guaranteed from this matchup is that the two sides will show immense respect for each other, being two of the top clubs in Europe, whilst also putting on a display which could make it one of the most memorable encounters of the season.