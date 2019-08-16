Sorensen joins Carlisle United on loan

Elias Sorensen has joined League Two club Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season.

Sorensen was not thought to be in Steve Bruce's plans for this season despite featuring in the Premier League Asia Trophy during pre-season.

The Danish youngster was in red hot form last season scoring 16 goals in 22 games for Newcastle United's second string.

However, he has failed to make a good enough impression on Bruce who has decided it is best he gets some football league experience.

Experience will be key

The 19-year old had a nightmare spell on loan at Blackpool last season making just the one appearance in League One as well as experience off-field issues at Bloomfield Road.

Carlisle boss, Steve Pressley was happy to eventually get one of his 'main targets' through the door.

Sorensen will be hoping dropping down into League Two can help build his confidence and start scoring goals in the football league.

Being the main man

Pressley said: "We’re delighted that we’ve got this over the line.

"He was a main target, then he dropped off the radar, but it came alive again last week and we’ve managed to see it through."

It seems like a good fit for Sorensen as he will be played as the main striker compared to at Blackpool where he was third choice.

Pressley added: "He can play as the No 9, or he can play tucked in close to the 9 and just off to the side.

"That’s not as a wide player, but tucked in tight and ready to react."

Sorensen raring to go

Sorensen feels he needs 'to get regular game time' if he is to show what he is capable at Brunton-Park.

Moving on loan to Carlisle will allow Sorensen to stay in Newcastle and around his friends and family while playing in Cumbria which will allow him to remain settled.

He said: "I know the manager here has wanted to sign me for a while and it’s nice when you know clubs are pushing to sign you.

“I do feel like I need to get regular game time,

"I thought I played well in the under-23s league in the first half of last year, then I went on loan to Blackpool, but that didn’t work out.

"I feel ready to play men’s football now and I’m looking forward to this challenge."

Sorensen still has high ambitions of his own which he spoke about on Carlisle's official website.

He added: "I want to make sure I have a good season here so when I go back to Newcastle I’m in and around the first-team squad.

"My real dream is to play for Newcastle and get that famous number nine shirt one day, and this is a step which can really help me towards doing that."