Injuries already pilling up for Bruce ahead of Norwich clash

Steve Bruce has a minor injury dilemma ahead of his side's crucial clash against Norwich City.

Newcastle United currently have six first-team players either out injured or carrying knocks despite it only being the second game of the season.

A number of the players were already injured when Bruce arrived but many of them are new problems for the manager to deal with.

Below is a look at how every player is doing and if they are due back in the matchday squad anytime soon.

Dwight Gayle

The striker's situation is a strange one as he travelled to China for pre-season, but did not play a single minute with no confirmation he was injured.

However, the striker, who spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion is sidelined with a calf injury.

Gayle is currently still being assessed by the medical team at Newcastle and has no return date or a time scale at all which will be concerning for Bruce.

Florian Lejeune

The Frenchman has had three big injuries since joining the Magpies in 2017, including two ACL injuries in less than a year.

Lejeune was injured on the opening day of the season against Tottenham Hotspur last season and against Crystal Palace last season injuring the same knee.

The defender's recovery is set to be slightly ahead of schedule but he will not be rushed back from injury and currently has no scheduled return date but it is hopeful of a return before Christmas.

DeAndre Yedlin

The American international underwent successful groin surgery in May for a problem that troubled him last season.

However, Yedlin has experienced some problems during his recovery which stopped him from taking part in pre-season.

Yedlin returned to training this week but it is still bad news for Bruce as he said: "We thought he'd be OK, but unfortunately he's not so I can't see him for at least another three or four weeks at least.

"That's a worry for us" Bruce added.

Andy Carroll

The latest signing is expected to be out for another four or five weeks which was aware to Bruce before he signed the striker.

Carroll is now running outside and getting closer to training with his teammates which is good news for Bruce.

Carroll is still recovering from a calf injury and he has not played any minutes since February for West Ham United.

Allan Saint-Maximin

The exciting new signing went straight down the tunnel after the game against Arsenal but was more for caution.

However, the Frenchman has now picked up a hamstring injury during training and will face a late fitness test ahead of the trip to Norwich.

Newcastle fans will hope their exciting new signing will be fit to travel to Carrow Road, if not they will hope it is not a serious injury.

Jonjo Shelvey

The least concerning on the injury list is the influential midfielder who went off against the Gunners last week with a knee injury.

However, Bruce said it was 'not too serious' after the match and has been able to train with the squad all week.

This should allow Bruce the chance to select the midfielder who he sees an important part of his 3-5-2 formation.