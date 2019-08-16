Chris Wilder: "We have to make Bramall Lane a fortress"

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has branded the Blades as a "powerful football club when the fans and players are brought together".

United host Crystal Palace on Sunday in United's first home game in the Premier League in twelve years.

Wilder urges players to keep their focus

Billy Sharp was the hero in United's first game of the season as his late goal earned Wilder's side a well-deserved point away at A.F.C Bournemouth.

The travelling United fans went into delirium when Sharp scored and Wilder is confident the fans will play their part this season.

Speaking to the club's media, Wilder said:

"We all enjoyed the experience, the boys enjoyed the weekend, there is always a thrill about a last-minute goal. Looking back at the footage there was carnage in the away end and rightly so.

"We have to make Bramall Lane a fortress. I know our fans will create that.

"A lot of people have put in a lot of work into making Bramall Lane ready for Sunday. I know our supporters will be fantastic but as staff and players we have to take out that emotion and make sure we concentrate on the performance.”

Selection dilemma for Wilder

Sheffield United made ten signings this summer but only one of them, Callum Robinson, started the game against Bournemouth, with Wilder showing faith in the team that helped the Blades earn promotion last season.

Speaking to the Star, the United manager said: "The toughest part of the job now is actually picking a team.

Every single one of them could quite easily start, they all bring something a little bit different.

"So whoever we choose, you know there are going to be some lads who you could say deserve to be in who are going to miss out."