Oliver Norwood: "We want to establish Sheffield United as a Premier League Club"

Oliver Norwood has stated he is determined for Sheffield United to prove people wrong about the perception of the club's Premier League status.

The Blades welcome Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side to Bramall Lane on Sunday in what will be the home side's first home game in the top flight for twelve years.

Both teams are going into the game of the back of draws in their opening game with Palace drawing 0-0 at home to Everton and the Blades earning a well-deserved point away to A.F.C Bournemouth courtesy of a late goal from club-legend Billy Sharp.

Blades keen to prove the doubters wrong

Chris Wilder's tenure at Sheffield United has been nothing short of unbelievable so far, earning the club promotion from League 1 to the Premier League in three seasons on a very tight budget.

However, this has led to many people being sceptical of United's chance of survival in the top flight this season.

Norwood had his say on it by telling the clubs media "The perception is that we're not meant to be here but we'll keep chipping away and try to prove them wrong."

He went onto say how the Bramall Lane crowd will be important this season and how the morale of the squad is, "The atmosphere is great, it's an intimidating place.

"The confidence is coming, we want to establish Sheffield United as a Premier League club".

Norwood's dream comes true

Norwood, who played a vital part in United's promotion-winning campaign has been promoted three times in as many seasons with three different clubs; the other two clubs being Brighton and Fulham.

However last weeks trip to Bournemouth was his first appearance in the top flight.

United's vice-captain, who came through the ranks at Manchester United said: “Sir Alex [Ferguson] told me when I was leaving that I would play in the Premier League.

It’s been my dream to play in it since I was six and now I can finally get it ticked off."