Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kick-off time: 15:00 BST.
West Ham United: Predicted XI
Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Masuaku; Rice, Wilshere; Antonio, Fornals, Lanzini; Haller.
Brighton & Hove Albion: Predicted XI:
Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Stephens, Propper; Trossard, Gross, March; Maupay.
Brighton will be hosts as they are coming into the game looking to continue their flawless run after a 0-3 win at the Vicarage Road.
How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United live TV and Stream:
If you want to watch the game on TV, you have no options unless you live in the USA as the game isn't televised in the UK.
The Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United match will be played at the Amex Stadium, in Brighton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 BST.
West Ham are on the road for the first time during their 2019/20 Premier League campaign and will be looking to bounce back from last weeks 0-5 defeat to Manchester City.
