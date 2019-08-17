Leicester aiming to 'get better' ahead of Chelsea clash, reveals Rodgers

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has suggested that he is expecting continual improvement from his side as the Foxes travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The East-Midlanders take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea looking to build on their opening weekend stalemate against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Whilst Rodgers was pleased with his side's showing last time out, he is expecting a better performance in the capital, and indeed throughout the remainder of the season.

'We aim to get better'

Talking to Leicestershire Live in his pre-match press conference, the 46-year-old said: "It’s a long season, it’s step by step. We had a solid start, we were defensively good.

"We aim to get better as the season goes on. We’ve got a young talented squad who are improving all the time. We have ambitions to develop and hopefully we will do that over the course of the season.”

Leicester are one of the sides in the Premier League this season expected to trouble the established 'top-six'. Whilst Rodgers shares those ambitions, he is aiming for development in his squad initially.

"Hopefully, as time goes on, we will improve but what is important is to have a base to build-on and hopefully we created that last week,” he said.

'He understands the club'

Taking on Frank Lampard this weekend, Rodgers comes up against a coach who has only has one year of managerial experience with Championship outfit Derby County. However, he is expecting positive things from the former Blues' midfielder this season.

Rodgers said: "I think Frank has done very well since he has gone in. This is a team that finished third and won the Europa League. I think Frank is perfect for it. He and Jody [Morris], they understand the fabric of Chelsea, what it’s about.”

"You go with your gut feeling. He’s been around a long time. He understands the club, the expectancy. He’s a hero for the supporters. He’ll want to win and succeed as a manager.

"He’s got great staff around him who also understand Chelsea and then he’ll have that support.”