Norwich City 3-1 Newcastle United: Teemu Pukki's hat-trick earns the Canaries a deserved three points against an uninspiring United

A hat-trick from Teemu Pukki was enough to earn all three points for Norwich City as they swept aside Newcastle United.

A stunning first half volley put the Canaries ahead after a dominant opening 45 minutes and his 63rd-minute strike secured the victory.

Steve Bruce's men looked deflated are far too easy to defend against and now face a trip to Tottenham Hotspur without their record-signing Joelinton.

Story of the game

The Canaries were the first to try their luck on goal through Teemu Pukki who with his back turned to goal managed to test Martin Dúbravka at his near post.

Emil Krafth almost put the Magpies ahead after getting on the end of Matt Ritchie's cross but the Swede's shot flew over the bar.

Isaac Hayden's shot/cross almost caught Tim Krul out after the Dutch goalkeeper was left scrambling to keep the ball from passing over the line.

Joelinton should have put the away side ahead after a stunning cross from Hayden but the striker's header was directed to the wrong side of the Norwich post.

Pukki made it two in two games as he put the Canaries ahead just after the half-hour mark.

Jamaal Lascelles was unable to clear from a Norwich corner and the Finnish striker cannoned home with a superb volley.

The Magpies were second best throughout the half with the Premier League new boys dominating both in possession and out of it.

The second-half brought a more positive Newcastle in attack.

However, they still looked weak at the back and Pukki doubled their lead just after the hour mark.

On the edge of the box, the Finn worked the ball onto his right-foot before firing his shot past Dubravka at his near post.

A deserved two-goal lead for the home side who had looked by far the more complete and dangerous team out of the two.

Just minutes later the Finn put the home side three goals ahead and earned his first-ever Premier League match ball.

Todd Cantwell found himself on the end of a delightful ball from Marco Stiepermann before laying off Pukki.

The 29-year-old then swept the ball past a stranded Dubravka with his left foot to confirm the win if that was in any doubt.

Daniel Farke, however, will be left frustrated after his side were unable to keep a clean sheet as Jonjo Shelvey curled home a consolation.

A neat finish from the Englishman but not something which will inspire the fans after a dismal performance.

Takeaways from the game

Wasteful Magpies

Two golden opportunities in the first half for Joelinton and Krafth were both squandered.

Opportunities which would have seen Steve Bruce's side take an undeserved lead but in the position which Newcastle are likely to find themselves in later this season they need to take every chance which comes to them.

Pukki clinical as always

Last year's top scorer in the EFL Championship has picked up where he left off after making it four goals in his opening two Premier League games.

If Norwich can keep it relatively tight at the back this season they have a great chance of Premier League survival purely down to the guaranteed goals provided by the 29-year-old.