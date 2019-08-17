Bruce admits his side 'got caught' up Norwich's atmosphere

Steve Bruce watched on as his side fell to an embarrassing defeat against Norwich City.

Bruce believes his players were 'caught up' in the atmosphere at Carrow Road which resulted in the Canaries getting their first three points of the season.

However, he was adamant that his players gave their all and he could not 'question anybody's desire' despite suffering a heavy defeat.

Criticism is just

Newcastle United were second best in every aspect of the game today and Bruce's post-match comments reflected that.

He said: "We didn't do enough with it or without it. We had a couple of wonderful chances that might have gave us a spark.

"We can do more in a lot of departments. That was the frustrating thing."

However, he refused to question his players' attitude and commitment to the game.

Bruce refuted claims that his players lacked desire against Norwich despite slumping to an uninspiring 3-1 defeat.

He added: "I would not question the desire.

"I just think we got caught up in their first day (first home game).

"I can't question anybody's desire. I don't think they went out there and done badly.

"But certainly we can do more in a lot of departments."

Bruce prepared for 'flack'

Bruce has had to accept criticism since taking over from Rafa Benitez with many fans not happy with his appointment.

Despite the ex-Sunderland manager feeling a lot of the criticism is not fair, he admits he will take a lot of the blame this time around.

He said: "I’ve got to be ready for the flack which will come my way.

"And, to be perfectly honest, sometimes you deserve a bit of stick.

"I’ve got no problem with that because, today, we weren’t good enough."

According to the Daily Mail, Bruce has cancelled his players' planned day off tomorrow to conduct an inquest into what went wrong at Carrow Road.