Chelsea vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Follow live from Stamford Bridge for Chelsea vs Leicester City , live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Premier League. Kick-off Chelsea vs Leicester City: 16:30 BST.
“I think Frank has done very well since he has gone in. This is a team that finished third and won the Europa League. I think Frank is perfect for it. He and Jody (Morris), they understand the fabric of Chelsea, what it’s about.”
"A win is obviously important as we want to win all our games and we want to win at home considering we lost the first league game," he said.
"It's a big game for us in front of our home fans for the first time this season."
He added: "I know Brendan well and he's got a great group of players there, a nice mix of some top quality young players and experienced players. They'll be well coached so we have a big challenge."
Dennis Praet could make his debut for the side after his deadline day move as he looks to link up with former teammate Youri Tielemans.
Demarai Gray will be looking to break back into the side after boss Brendan Rodgers challenged the young attacker to prove himself in training to get back into the matchday squad in a bid to unlock his potential.
Antonio Rudiger and Willian could both return to side side after their respective knee injuries but Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain out with injuries.
Leander Dendoncker thought he gave the away side the lead in the match after he converted from close range after confusion in the box, but John Moss behind the VAR screens ruled that the ball hit the arm of Willy Boly in the build-up to the goal.
Leicester only managed their first shot on target in the 83rd minute after the match and will be hoping that they can have more success in the final third of the pitch against Chelsea.
It was the final game of the season and Leicester hosted Chelsea at the King Power Stadium. The match played out like it was the last game as both teams looked tired and lacking in the final third, ultimately ending in a 0-0 draw.
Kick-off is due in London at 16:30pm.