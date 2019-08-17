on VAVEL
Chelsea vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019

Follow live from Stamford Bridge for Chelsea vs Leicester City , live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Premier League. Kick-off Chelsea vs Leicester City: 16:30 BST.

INCIDENTSPremier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Rodgers on Chelsea...
Brendan Rodgers approved of Lampard's work so far as manager, describing his counterpart as "perfect" in his pre-match press conference.

“I think Frank has done very well since he has gone in. This is a team that finished third and won the Europa League. I think Frank is perfect for it. He and Jody (Morris), they understand the fabric of Chelsea, what it’s about.”

Lampard on Leicester...
Lampard emphasised the importance of a win against Leicester in his pre-match press conference while heaping praise on his opposition.

"A win is obviously important as we want to win all our games and we want to win at home considering we lost the first league game," he said.

"It's a big game for us in front of our home fans for the first time this season." 

He added: "I know Brendan well and he's got a great group of players there, a nice mix of some top quality young players and experienced players. They'll be well coached so we have a big challenge."

Leicester team news
The Foxes will still be without Filip Benkovic as the young Croatian defender recovers from injury, as Caglar Soyuncu looks to carry on his form to cement his place as the Harry Maguire replacement.

Dennis Praet could make his debut for the side after his deadline day move as he looks to link up with former teammate Youri Tielemans.

Demarai Gray will be looking to break back into the side after boss Brendan Rodgers challenged the young attacker to prove himself in training to get back into the matchday squad in a bid to unlock his potential.

Chelsea team news
The hosts will assess the fitness of centre back Andreas Christensen after the Dane limped off during the Super Cup match midweek.

Antonio Rudiger and Willian could both return to side side after their respective knee injuries but Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain out with injuries.

Leicester's form
Leicester City picked up a point in their opening Premier League match after their game with Wolverhampton Wanderers ended 0-0, thanks to VAR.

Leander Dendoncker thought he gave the away side the lead in the match after he converted from close range after confusion in the box, but John Moss behind the VAR screens ruled that the ball hit the arm of Willy Boly in the build-up to the goal.

Leicester only managed their first shot on target in the 83rd minute after the match and will be hoping that they can have more success in the final third of the pitch against Chelsea.

Chelsea's form
Chelsea then played the European Champions, Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup, presenting Lampard an early chance at silverware, but the Blues succumbed to a penalty shoot-out defeat  as Tammy Abraham saw his penalty saved by Adrian.

Embed from Getty Images

Chelsea's form
Lampard's first match in the Premier League did not go to plan after his side were humbled 4-0 by a counter-attacking Manchester United side, as goals from Anthony Martial, Daniel James and a Marcus Rashford double meant that the Blues found themselves in the relegation zone for the first time since September 2000. 
What happened in the last meeting?
You'd be forgiven if you forgot what happened the last time these two sides met because nothing really did.

It was the final game of the season and Leicester hosted Chelsea at the King Power Stadium. The match played out like it was the last game as both teams looked tired and lacking in the final third, ultimately ending in a 0-0 draw.

Embed from Getty Images

Welcome!
Hi everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Chelsea vs Leicester City at Stamford BridgeFrank Lampard will undoubtedly get a hero's reception on his return to the Bridge as manager, but will he get the three points or will the Foxes spoil the party...

Kick-off is due in London at 16:30pm.

