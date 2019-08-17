Manchester City 2- 2 Tottenham Hotspur: VAR denies City a late winner against Spurs once again

Lucas Moura's first touch after replacing Harry Winks snatched a point for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for City with Erik Lamela quickly levelling the score.

However, Sergio Aguero hit back before the break and it seemed Pep Guardiola's men would run away with the game.

Gabriel Jesus' last-minute goal was ruled out after a handball from Aymeric Laporte - in similar fashion to the Champions League quarter-final back in April.

Story of the game

The home side started off the brighter of the two sides with Spurs looking lethargic at best.

Erik Lamela will consider himself a very lucky man after VAR decided not to overturn Michael Oliver's decision when Rodri seemed to be dragged to the floor by the Argentine.

Clumsy may be the word but it was certainly careless from Lamela considering the introduction of the new technology this season.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring inside 20 minutes, Kevin de Bruyne's first-time cross was inch-perfect and was finished off in typical fashion by the 24-year-old.

It was nothing less than City had deserved, however, it lasted less than five minutes as Lamela curled one past Ederson.

The Argentine caught the City goalkeeper napping as he managed to provide Spurs with the immediate response Mauricio Pochettino will have been hoping for.

Aguero steered home from another De Bruyne cross after the Belgian got the better of Danny Rose on the left side.

The Argentine striker managed to leave Toby Alderweireld inside the box to work himself onto the end of the cross leaving Hugo Lloris with no chance.

Oleksandr Zinchenko tested Lloris shortly after the break but the Spurs captain was able to parry the driven shot away from danger.

With his first touch after entering the field, Lucas Moura levelled the scoreline - just 19 seconds after replacing Harry Winks.

The Brazillian came on whilst Spurs were teeing up a corner and he was the one who headered it home.

Moura was proving to be the game-changer which Spurs had been crying out for with his pace proving problematic for the City defence.

City's sting in attack had been taken out of the game following the equaliser forcing Pep Guardiola to switch Aguero for Gabriel Jesus.

And it was a case of deja vu as City thought they had won late on against the Lilywhites for it to be ruled against them by VAR.

A corner in the dying seconds was flicked on by the arm of Laporte into the feet of Jesus who then tucked the ball home.

Heartache for City again late on against Spurs and the frustration was evident after the game as Jesus made his thoughts clear following the final whistle.

Takeaways from the game

Scintillating City

The home side dominated the game, their passing was too quick for Spurs to deal with as they cut the visiting side apart for the majority of the game.

De Bruyne showed just what he provided the City team in the 2017/18 season with the Belgian providing assists for the two opening City goals.

With the pace they possess going forward as well as with their full-backs the reigning champions it proved too much for a lethargic Spurs defence to deal with.

Moura that, please

It was surprising to many that Lucas Moura was not starting ahead of Moussa Sissoko or Erik Lamela and even more surprising he wasn't brought on at half-time.

However, when he was brought on in the 56th-minute he wasted no time in showing Pochettino what he does best.

Despite being one of the smallest men on the pitch the Brazillian showed his desire to leap highest and direct the corner beyond Ederson.

VAR saves Spurs

Once again, Spurs find themselves saved by last-minute heartbreak at the Etihad.

By the letter of the law, the decision was correct but that will not make soften the blow for any of the City players.

However, it is something which we are guaranteed to see more of as the season develops.