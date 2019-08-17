Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 West Ham United: Points shared in entertaining draw

The Seagulls created plenty of chances and Graham Potter may feel his side deserved three points, however thanks to VAR and the heroics of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, the Hammers held on for a point.

Story of the match

Brighton should have taken the lead within the first two minutes, however Dan Burn headed Pascal Gross’ free-kick just over the bar from close-range.

Despite the hosts’ early opportunity, neither team managed a shot on goal for the next 20 minutes, both sides aiming to take control by keeping possession in midfield.

The game eventually burst into life when Dale Stephens went close to opening the scoring, his strike saved well by West Ham ‘keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Following a good spell of pressure, Brighton did have the ball in the back of the net, but Leandro Trossard was denied a debut goal as VAR found Burn was offside in the build-up.

West Ham’s first attempt came with 43 minutes on the clock, Declan Rice blazing his shot well over the bar, an effort that summed up the opening half for the Hammers.

Manuel Pellegrini brought on Michail Antonio to replace Jack Wilshere at half-time, hoping the change would give his side a lift following a lacklustre opening period.

However, it was Graham Potter’s side who continued their dominance after the interval, Trossard missing a great opportunity to fire home when he scuffed his shot from the edge of the area.

Although Brighton looked the more likely at the start of the second half, it was West Ham who went ahead on 61 minutes, Javier Hernandez finishing expertly after latching onto Manuel Lanzini’s through ball.

The Hammers’ lead proved to be short-lived as Trossard responded for the home side four minutes later, VAR was not required this time as he beat Fabianski with a great strike from just outside the area.

The game became very end-to-end following Brighton’s equaliser, both sides looking to take all three points rather than settling for a draw.

West Ham felt they should have had a penalty when Antonio was brought down by Lewis Dunk, his appeals waved away by the official following a VAR review.

With nine minutes left on the clock, West Ham almost found a late winner, but Robert Snodgrass was unable to covert following a brilliant run from Manuel Lanzini.

Takeaways

Trossard impresses on Brighton debut

Brighton debutant Leandro Trossard took his goal well and could have had another if it wasn’t for VAR.

The young Belgian looked energetic going forward, involved in many attacks for the home side and looks set to have a very promising season under manager Graham Potter.

Hernandez struggles as a solo striker

Despite his goal, Javier Hernandez again struggled to lead the line for West Ham as a lone striker, the Mexican starved of service and bullied by Brighton’s three centre-backs.

With Sebastien Haller sidelined through injury, the Hammers struggled going forward and did not manage a shot on target in the first half.

Hammers’ defensive problems continue

Lukasz Fabianski proved to be West Ham’s saviour at the Amex Stadium, a fine goalkeeping display that was vital in helping his side to a draw.

Fabian Balbuena was surprisingly left on the bench after his performance in the opening day defeat and the Hammers looked to miss his calming presence in the centre of defence.