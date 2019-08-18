Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City: Ndidi goes from zero to hero to claim point in Lampard's homecoming

Frank Lampard's Chelsea homecoming fell somewhat flat as Leicester City claimed a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The hosts enjoyed a perfect start as Mason Mount netted his first Blues goal after robbing the ball from Wilfred Ndidi. The Foxes' midfielder redeemed himself midway through the second-half as he headed home from a corner to see Leicester come away with a well-deserved point.

Story of the match

Positive start for Lampard at the Bridge

Despite the result, the hosts enjoyed an excellent start and could have opened the lead on a couple of occasions in the opening few minutes. First, Pedro lashed into the side-netting from Olivier Giroud's knockdown before Kasper Schmeichel had to make an important low save to deny Mount.

However, the Dane could not do anything as a mistake from Ndidi saw the Blues take the lead. The midfielder sloppily gave the ball away to Mount and he charged into the box to steer the ball underneath the Leicester goalkeeper.

The youngster could have had a second as he nodded Cesar Azpilicueta's cross towards goal but this time Schmeichel made a comfortable save.

Leicester improve after the break

Chelsea were extremely impressive throughout the first-half and continued to create a plethora of chances. Giroud's excellent flick picked out former Fox N'Golo Kante but the midfielder's low effort was blocked behind.

Brendan Rodgers' troops were much improved after the break though and did manage to carve out some opportunities. They eventually equalised as Nigerian destroyer Ndidi got free from a corner to power a header low into the net.

Their progression continued throughout the half and James Maddison should have put the East-Midlanders ahead but could only blaze the ball over from close range after bustling into the Chelsea penalty box. Jamie Vardy then had another opening but fizzed his low effort wide of Kepa's goal.

Tielemans also had a wonderful chance as he latched onto Marc Albrighton's squared ball but Kepa parried the Belgian's powerful shot as the points were eventually shared at Stamford Bridge.

Takeaways

Second-half brilliance from Leicester

The most noticeable aspect of the game really was the difference in Leicester performance in both halves. Brendan Rodgers will have been bitterly disappointed with the visitors' showing before the break as they rode waves and waves of Chelsea attacks.

However, the Foxes really were brilliant in the second-half. They stifled the hosts, limiting them to only rare forays forward and looked particularly dangerous themselves. Leicester will be keen to continue the kinds of performances seen in the second-half.

Youth pays dividends for Chelsea...finally

With Chelsea's transfer ban this summer, it was expected that the young players at Stamford Bridge were going to get more of a chance and that's exactly what has happened. In particular, Mason Mount has been one of the beneficiaries as he continued the good form he showed at Derby County last season with his first Premier League goal.

He faded in the second-half - alongside the majority of his teammates - but there are extremely promising early signs.

Maddison the main creative force

Having got a season of top-flight football under his belt last season, James Maddison was expected to step up his levels once again and he has done just that. The young Englishman created a bucketful of chances yet again at Stamford Bridge and will be aiming to catch the eye throughout the rest of the season.