Wolves vs Manchester United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Wolves vs Manchester United live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kick-off time: 8PM BST.
“I want to show my value and demonstrate I can be one of the best here.”
After an eye-catching debut on Thursday, take another look at Pedro Neto’s first interview, shortly after signing for the club.
"It's going to be a very, very tough challenge.
"It's a new game, for sure, totally different to what we did (against them) in the past.
"We know they're going to face a very tough opponent – fantastic players, all over the place. We want to compete. We want to play.
Eric Bailly was injured in pre-season and will be out until Christmas while fellow defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is also unavailable through injury. There are no suspensions.
Nuno made nine changes in Thursday's 4-0 win against Pyunik, an Armenian side. Four new signings started for the first time in that game, but things should return to a more familiar line-up on Monday night.
Wolves have no injuries or suspensions.
The Reds were good in the second half at Old Trafford last weekend but the scoreline flattered them to a certain extent. This could prove a much more difficult challenge.
Other goals came from Anthony Martial and Dan James, the Welshman scoring on his debut in front of the Stretford End.
