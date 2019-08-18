on VAVEL
Wolves vs Manchester United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019 (0-0)
Wolves vs Manchester United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Wolves vs Manchester United live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kick-off time: 8PM BST.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wolves vs Manchester United match.
New signing Pedro Neto made debut in midweek
Nuno tells Wolves to forget last season's sucesss
"The past doesn't count at all, it's about Monday," Nuno said.

"It's going to be a very, very tough challenge.

"It's a new game, for sure, totally different to what we did (against them) in the past.

"We know they're going to face a very tough opponent – fantastic players, all over the place. We want to compete. We want to play.

Alexis Sanchez edging closer to Man United exit
Solskjaer comments on Alexis Sanchez future
“He's part of our squad and he's a very, very good player,” Solskjaer told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “He's just had a couple of weeks [of training], three weeks now, so he's a few weeks behind the rest, but he's very close to being part of it [the squad].”
How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you want to directly stream it: Sky Go.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Manchester United: predicted XI vs Wolves
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay, Fred; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.
Wolves: predicted XI vs Manchester United
Rui Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Vinagre; Jota, Jimenez. 
Manchester United: team news
Things should be very similar for United after last weekend's good result against Chelsea. Alexis Sanchez is linked with a move away from the club and remains a couple of weeks from playing for United even if he does stay. Brazilian midfielder Fred was singled out for praise by Solskjaer in midweek so could start.

Eric Bailly was injured in pre-season and will be out until Christmas while fellow defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is also unavailable through injury. There are no suspensions.

Wolves: team news
Wolves are already five matches into their season, having to play in the Europa League qualifying round after last season's great success.

Nuno made nine changes in Thursday's 4-0 win against Pyunik, an Armenian side. Four new signings started for the first time in that game, but things should return to a more familiar line-up on Monday night.

Wolves have no injuries or suspensions.

United must improve on Chelsea game
While it was a convincing scoreline for United and the mood around the club is a good one, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that his side will have to be even better away at Wolves. This is a side they failed to beat last season despite three attempts to do so. 

The Reds were good in the second half at Old Trafford last weekend but the scoreline flattered them to a certain extent. This could prove a much more difficult challenge.

Manchester United rampant in opening game
While Wolves drew at Leicester, United got off to a flying start with a 4-0 rout of Chelsea. A poor first-half performance was sweetened by a Marcus Rashford penalty, won and converted by the England striker, and he went onto score again in the second half as United vastly improved.

Other goals came from Anthony Martial and Dan James, the Welshman scoring on his debut in front of the Stretford End.

Wolves looking to build
Nuno Espirito Santo's side faced a tough opening fixture away to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. They met the challenge in a reasonable fashion, holding the Foxes to a 0-0 stalemate away from home. Now they'll be looking to build on that first point of the campaign, but it's another extremely tough test against a top 6 side, Manchester United.
This is the second game of the Premier League season for both sides, though the home team Wolves have been a little busier than their visitors due to European commitments.
Kick-off time
The Wolves vs Manchester United match will be played at Molineux, in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
Welcome to LIVE coverage
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Wolverhampton Wanders vs Manchester United! 

My name is Harry Robinson and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, squad updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

