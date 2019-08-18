Report: Alexis Sanchez asks to leave Man United amid talks with Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez is edging towards the end of his Manchester United nightmare with talks ongoing between the Reds and Inter Milan.

The forward could be in Italy as soon as Tuesday for a medical at the Nerazzurri. Sky Sport Italia report that only small details remain to be confirmed.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke in mid-week about Sanchez' qualities and seemed to indicate that he would begin to be included in the first team squad soon.

However, Sanchez has reportedly asked to leave Old Trafford, something which won't displease members of United's management or board given his complete failure to make an impact since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018 on massive wages.

Sanchez asks to leave United

“He's part of our squad and he's a very, very good player,” Solskjaer told reporters at his pre-match press conference ahead of United's Monday night game against Wolves.

“He's just had a couple of weeks [of training], three weeks now, so he's a few weeks behind the rest, but he's very close to being part of it [the squad].”

Confirmed: Inter are in talks with Man United for Alexis Sanchez. Loan until June 2020 + buy option for €15M. Part of the wage would be paid by Man Utd too. Alexis asked to the club and to Solskjaer to join Inter. Now it just depends by Man United decision. 🇨🇱 #MUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2019

Fabrizio Romano, a reporter for Sky Sport Italia, wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon that Alexis has asked to leave the club and United are in talks with Inter.

The move is likely to be a loan initially, though would have an option to buy if it does go through. Sanchez played in Serie A many years ago at Udinese, going on to sign for Barcelona and play at Arsenal before his United venture.

United must pay part of Alexis wages

United are the final party required to make a decision, according to Romano. Inter are happy to loan Alexis until June 2020 and potentially buy him for €15m next summer.

While Sanchez's wages have been misreported and inflated since he signed for United, it's well-known that he's on an enormous sum per week, more than any other player in the squad, and the Premier League.

Therefore, Inter expect United to pay a part of Sanchez's wages for the duration of the loan.

United fans would be pleased to see the back of Alexis who has been an utter disappointment. Inter have already signed Romelu Lukaku from United for £74million. The European transfer window closes on September 2nd.