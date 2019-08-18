Betfred Cup Roundup: Big boys progress but it wasn't always easy

The last 16 of the Betfred Cup brought about a lot of scares with Rangers the only side to enjoy a comfortable passage to the quarter-finals but in the end, the big sides all made it through.

Defending champions Celtic were pushed all the way by Dunfermline Athletic. Mikey Johnston put the Bhoys ahead but Dunfermline levelled late on through Thomas Beadling. It looked like the game would go to penalties but James Forrest's deflected shot found its way into the net with six minutes remaining.

Motherwell and Hearts got the action underway on Friday night and despite missing a penalty early on, Hearts took a 2-0 lead through Michael Smith and Conor Washington. Christopher Long got a goal back for Motherwell in the second half but the Jam Tarts hang on for the win.

Hibs finally get over the line

Hibernian looked to have the game won a few times against Morton. They went 2-0 up before being drawn back to 2-2 and then they were 3-2 up before Morton equalised in stoppage time at the end of the game. The Hibees were finally able to shake off their opponents in extra time with two goals to run out 5-3 winners.

Livingston secured their place in the last eight with a 2-1 win away to Forfar, while it took Kilmarnock until extra time to earn a 1-0 win over Hamilton Academical. Partick Thistle became the only Championship to make it through with a 3-2 win over Ross County.

In Sunday's games, Rangers earned an easy 3-0 win away to East Fife thanks to goals from Jermaine Defoe, Filip Helander and Joe Aribo. Aberdeen didn't get it quite so easy and looked to be on their way out as Dundee led 1-0 on 90 minutes. However, an Andrew Considine goal took the game into extra time where the inform Sam Cosgrove grabbed the winner for Aberdeen.

Quarter-Final Draw

Celtic vs Partick Thistle

Kilmarnock vs Hibernian

Hearts vs Aberdeen

Livingston vs Rangers