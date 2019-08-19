on VAVEL
Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)
Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers live stream online, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship game. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST.

Do not miss a detail of the match with live updates and commentaries from VAVEL.
"We want to go there and make our mark": Tony Mowbray previews a difficult game for his team
Speaking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Hull, the Rovers boss was aware of the challenge he faces, he said:

"We've watched a few of their games and they picked up a very good point at Brentford at the weekend. We want to go there and give a good account of ourselves with the belief that we can go there and win.

Hull have some quality players and Grant McCann demands a good style of football from his team, but it's about us and we want to go there and make our mark."

Mowbray is hopeful his side can repeat their performance at the KCOM last season where they came away with a 1-0 win.

"We'll try to pick a team to go to Hull and do what we did there last year, create some chances, score a goal and see if we can get the three points."

George Long looking forward to having two home games this week
“It’s been a decent start for us this season. We’re all pushing in the same direction and the performances so far have been positive, which have given us a solid platform to build on now going forward."

The 'keeper is looking to turn a good start into a great one this week, starting with the challenge of Blackburn, he continued:

“We’ve got two big home games coming up next week and, if we can get two wins from those, we’ll be really rolling.

“As a group, we are all working hard for each other and the staff. That’s all we can ask for because that’s what we are, a hard-working and honest group.”

How to Watch Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch this game on TV, it is being shown live on Sky Sports Football.

The game is unavailable to stream on 'ifollow' because it is being shown on Sky.

But, if you are unable to watch the game, staying with us here on VAVEL is your best option!

Blackburn Rovers: Predicted XI
                             Walton

Bennett, Lenihan, Williams, Cunningham

                      Travis, Johnson

              Rothwell, Dack, Downing

                             Graham

Hull City: Predicted XI
                      Long

Lichaj, de Wijs, Burke, Kingsley 

                   Stewart

Lopes, Bowen, Irvine, Grosicki

                      Eaves

 

Blackburn Rovers team news
Ben Brereton missed the game against Middlesbrough after picking up a slight knock in training, it is currently unclear as to whether he will be fit enough to be part of the squad for this game.

The same applies to Sam Hart and Manchester City loanee Adarabioyo, who also missed the 1-0 win on the weekend with knocks but could return to be involved at the KCOM.

Hull City team news
Only Callum Elder and Angus MacDonald are unavailable for the Tigers, otherwise the manager has many options  to choose from for the game on Tuesday night.

Edler is close to a return and could be available on the weekend, whilst MacDonald will be a little further down the line.

A win would see a decent start begin to look a lot better for Hull
The Tigers started their season off with a tricky trip to the Liberty stadium and were beat 2-1 by the Swans.

Since then, they have won their first home game against Reading and a Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere after a solid point in the league away at Brentford.

That is a very decent start for Grant McCann, whilst a win in this game, heading into another home game on the weekend, would make their start to this campaign a very good one.

Rovers will be looking to kick on after their first win of the season.
Blackburn had a poor start to the 2019/20 Championship campaign, losing 2-1 at home to newly promoted Charlton, before being beat in their second game of the season by Fulham.

Although, after completing a late comeback in the Carabao Cup to win against Oldham, Tony Mowbray's then went on to taste victory for the first time in the league, with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

They will be hoping to use their momentum to pick up a result away from home on Tuesday night.

 

Kick-off time
The Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers match will be played at the KCOM stadium, the home of the Tigers. The game will kick-off on Tuesday night at 19:45 BST.
Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers!

My name is Adam Thomason and I'll be your host for this game.

