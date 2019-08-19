Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers live stream online, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship game. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST.
"We've watched a few of their games and they picked up a very good point at Brentford at the weekend. We want to go there and give a good account of ourselves with the belief that we can go there and win.
Hull have some quality players and Grant McCann demands a good style of football from his team, but it's about us and we want to go there and make our mark."
Mowbray is hopeful his side can repeat their performance at the KCOM last season where they came away with a 1-0 win.
"We'll try to pick a team to go to Hull and do what we did there last year, create some chances, score a goal and see if we can get the three points."
The 'keeper is looking to turn a good start into a great one this week, starting with the challenge of Blackburn, he continued:
“We’ve got two big home games coming up next week and, if we can get two wins from those, we’ll be really rolling.
“As a group, we are all working hard for each other and the staff. That’s all we can ask for because that’s what we are, a hard-working and honest group.”
📺 Due to broadcasting restrictions and EFL regulations, supporters will NOT be able to watch tomorrow night's televised Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers on Tigers TV.— Hull City (@HullCity) August 19, 2019
🎟️ Tickets for the game remain on sale here ➡️ https://t.co/AoEv0ZqP9D#hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/MQIqLgdhOC
The game is unavailable to stream on 'ifollow' because it is being shown on Sky.
But, if you are unable to watch the game, staying with us here on VAVEL is your best option!
Bennett, Lenihan, Williams, Cunningham
Travis, Johnson
Rothwell, Dack, Downing
Graham
Lichaj, de Wijs, Burke, Kingsley
Stewart
Lopes, Bowen, Irvine, Grosicki
Eaves
The same applies to Sam Hart and Manchester City loanee Adarabioyo, who also missed the 1-0 win on the weekend with knocks but could return to be involved at the KCOM.
Edler is close to a return and could be available on the weekend, whilst MacDonald will be a little further down the line.
Since then, they have won their first home game against Reading and a Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere after a solid point in the league away at Brentford.
That is a very decent start for Grant McCann, whilst a win in this game, heading into another home game on the weekend, would make their start to this campaign a very good one.
Although, after completing a late comeback in the Carabao Cup to win against Oldham, Tony Mowbray's then went on to taste victory for the first time in the league, with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.
They will be hoping to use their momentum to pick up a result away from home on Tuesday night.
