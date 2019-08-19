on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship game. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST.

danh99
Daniel Huggins
60 LIVE live icon gif
Luton Town form guide
The Hatters, despite impressing in all three games, have picked up just one point at the start of the season.

Luton drew to Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season before losing to a last minute winner from former player Isaac Vassell against Cardiff City.

Last weekend Luton fell to a 2-1 defeat against West Brom after initially taking the lead in the first half through Harry Cornick - before West Ham loanee Grady Diangana's quick fire double propelled West Brom to a 2-1 victory.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide
Sheffield Wednesday go into the game having won two of their three games, beating Reading and Barnsley.

However the Owls lost at the weekend away to ten man Millwall and will be looking to bounce back at home to Luton.


How to watch
The game is being broadcasted live on Sky Sports Football Red Button but if you are unable to watch the game, stay right here on Vavel to follow all the action as it happens!
When is kick-off?
This match will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, and the game will kick-off at 19:45 (BST) on Tuesday 20th August 2019.

You can join me at 18:15 (BST) for team news, preview and more!

Get in touch!
Tweet me @DanHuggins23 with your predictions, opinions and thoughts on the game!
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Vavel's live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town.

My name is Daniel Huggins and I will be your host for this fixture. 

In this feed you will find team news when it is available, pre-match analysis, team line-ups when they are available and all the action as it happens.

VAVEL Logo