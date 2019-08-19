Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)
Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship game. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST.
Luton drew to Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season before losing to a last minute winner from former player Isaac Vassell against Cardiff City.
Last weekend Luton fell to a 2-1 defeat against West Brom after initially taking the lead in the first half through Harry Cornick - before West Ham loanee Grady Diangana's quick fire double propelled West Brom to a 2-1 victory.
However the Owls lost at the weekend away to ten man Millwall and will be looking to bounce back at home to Luton.
