David Luiz sought the "challenge" of moving to Arsenal

David Luiz's life at Arsenal began with a bang against Burnley on Saturday, as the Gunners fired in a 2-1 victory at the Emirates.

Unai Emery handed the Brazilian his debut, just 11 days on from his £8 million deadline day transfer from Chelsea.

This ended his three-year stay at Stamford Bridge and is now expected to play a key part at the heart of Emery's backline.

Arsenal ambition

After Arsenal picked up their first successive league wins in a decade, all appears a lot more glamorous for the Gunners since their UEFA Europa League final humbling at the hands of Chelsea in late May.

This would in fact be Luiz's last competitive fixture for the Blues before he joined their city rivals and he admitted it was the idea of a different project that spurred him to sign.

"I am a guy with ambition and that is why I moved. I like a new challenge and new things in my life," he told the BBC.

"This is what gives me oxygen and gives me motivation and also to really enjoy this moment."

"I could have chosen a comfortable zone and got money and be cool and that is it."

His last statement may have a sense of irony attached; in 2014, Paris St-Germain bought the centre-back from Chelsea for £50 million, winning Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France in both his seasons with the French champions, before re-joining the Blues in 2016.

Leaving Lampard

Frank Lampard was the man to let Luiz leave the Blues for a second time, telling the 32-year-old that he would not fit into his plans for the future.

Lampard may be regretting his issue slightly, as his side have already conceded seven goals in three matches under the new manager; it took them nine games to reach this tally with Maurizio Sarri as the boss.

However, Luiz revealed he did not leave on bad terms with Lampard- a former team-mate- or Chelsea- a club he collected six major trophies with across his two spells.

He said: "Everyone knows I was so happy at Chelsea and won many trophies there.

"I had a real honest conversation with Lamps, and Lamps had different ideas for his plans for the year.

"So the best way for me to respect the club where I can was to move on, try a new challenge and give him the opportunity to do his job."

Gunning for silverware

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last campaign, two points behind Chelsea whilst being pipped at the post for a UEFA Champions League spot by Tottenham Hotspur.

Once again, the Gunners are forced to face the Europa League, bidding to lift an item of silverware again since they won their 13th FA Cup in 2017.

But the prize that Arsenal fans truly desire is the league title, which they have not gained since the ‘Invincibles’ of 2003/04.

They now have a serial winner amongst their ranks in Luiz, who lifted the trophy with Chelsea in 2016/17, as he aims to repeat this feat.

"My philosophy on life is to be positive and to be a dreamer," Luiz said. "I have my health, I can dream and we [Arsenal] can fight for something big."