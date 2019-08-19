The Warm Down: Chelsea are held to a draw in first home game of the season

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against Leicester as Mason Mount’s fairy-tale beginning was dampened by a Wilfred Ndidi.

The Blues flew out of the blocks and demonstrated a great desire and tenacity on such a monumental day for the club. Frank Lampard’s homecoming.

Mount’s pressing and energy set the tone putting the Blues on the front foot. In just the sixth minute the England youth international dispossessed Ndidi and drilled his shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

The Foxes soaked up the remaining pressure and saw out the first half. They then equalised in the 67th minute through Ndidi redeeming himself for his previous mishaps.

We were not good enough

Chelsea began the game on the front foot with great tenacity and intensity. The Blues looked to win the ball high up the pitch and capitalise on the turnover.

It took the South West London side just six minutes to take the lead but were unable to exploit their dominance.

Lampard said: “The first 25 minutes was how we want to play but the rest of the game was not quite how we want to play,” he reflected.

"Credit to Leicester for that, they put us under pressure, and we were not good enough in possession after the first period. We gifted them possession back and gave them the feeling they were still in the game because we did not score that second goal.”

"In the second half, we left far too many spaces for them. They are a very good team on the counter-attack, they have good attacking players who can really hurt you and that was the disappointing thing for me, the fact we couldn’t sustain the period in the early part of the game.

"I don’t expect that 100-miles-an-hour energy for 90 minutes, but I do expect that we keep possession of the ball better when we rest."

Mixed feelings for Ndidi

The Nigerian international spoke to LCFC TV and insisted he had mixed feelings in reflection to his performance at Stamford Bridge.

Leicester’s midfielder was at fault for Chelsea’s first having been dispossessed by Mount.

“It’s a mixed feeling for me because in the first half we were not up to it,” began Ndidi. “We tried to come back in the second half, with better spirit and we tried to push forward.

“As I said, it was a mixed feeling because we should have got the three points even after the first half.

We’re not here to compete, we’re here to contend. All of the guys have a good spirit and we know what we want this season.

“Getting this point, we’re not really happy, we’re kind of sad because we dominated the second half which could have brought a better result for us.”

Significance of the result

A winless start to the Premier League season has seen the Blues rise to 15th in likely circumstances. Aston Villa, Newcastle, Southampton and Watford all sit on zero points after two games.

The Foxes also continue their 100% ratio. A flawless draw ratio. Leicester drew their opening pair of games and sit 12th.

Man of the Match

Man of the match was awarded to Mount on his Stamford Bridge senior debut. He scored Chelsea’s single goal and proved pivotal to his side.

Lampard was delighted with his midfielder’s performance and said: “That was the first of some big moments for Mason and I’m delighted for him on that level, but I know he’ll have wanted that to be part of a win."