Newcastle United loan watch: Mixed results for loanees

Newcastle United have a handful of players plying their trade in the lower leagues looking to gain valuable first-team experience.

However, they all have different aims as some clubs look to push for promotion, while others aim to avoid the drop.

Below is a look at how each of Newcastle's loanees fared over the weekend.

Freddie Woodman

The young shot-stopper has continued his impressive start at Swansea City helping the Championship side to a 3-2 win over Preston North End.

Woodman faced another penalty, however, unlike on his debut he was unable to keep out the spot-kick despite going the correct way.

Former England under 21 international made a number of smart saves and could do very little to prevent the two goals the Swans conceded as they climbed to fourth on the table.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy failed to build on his impressive debut where he grabbed a goal inside the first five minutes as Sheffield Wednesday fell to an uninspiring 1-0 defeat at the hands of Milwall.

The winger will be hopeful of putting in an impressive performance against Championship new boys Luton Town on Tuesday evening.

Elias Sorensen

The Danish striker was introduced as a second-half substitute as Carlisle suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mansfield.

Sorensen only had little over half an hour to make an impact on the game and Carlisle boss, Stephen Pressley is confident in Sorensen's ability.

He said: “Hopefully it’s going to be a good environment where he can really prosper. It was good to get him on to the pitch.

"We hoped he could provide us with the impact we wanted, it wasn’t the case, but I’m sure we’ll see a lot more of him in the coming weeks."

Dan Barlaser

The young midfielder helped Rotherham United continue their positive start to life in League One as they beat Burton Albion 1-0.

Barlaser lasted 72 minutes before being subbed off after showcasing his passing ability in the middle of the field as well as putting in some well-timed tackles.

Kelland Watts

Watts made a great start to his loan spell at Stevenage as he kept a clean sheet and played the full 90 minutes against Leyton Orient.

The academy graduate only signed for Stevenage on Friday and has clearly impressed immediately at his new club.

He will be hoping to continue to get regular game time for the remainder of the season and impress Steve Bruce.

Nathan Harker

Harker put in a man of the match performance for Blyth Spartans despite suffering an agonising 1-0 defeat at home to Hereford.

The 20-year old pulled off a number of amazing saves but could not stop Spartans falling to a fourth straight defeat.

Harker will look to put in another solid performance against Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.

Unused

Liam Gibson was once again an unused substitute as Grimsby Town lost 1-0 away to Forest Green Rovers.