Muto slams Bruce's tactics against Norwich

Yoshinori Muto was left frustrated and 'isolated' at Carrow Road when he replaced Joelinton in the 63rd minute.

The Japenese international managed just five touches in 27 minutes despite the Magpies needing to get a goal and Muto being the only striker on the pitch.

However, Muto has hit out at his teammates, pleading for more service to allow him to score goals for the team as well as getting Steve Bruce to push others further forward.

Not able to showcase his talent

Muto has managed just one goal during his turbulent time on Tyneside which came in a 3-2 defeat against Manchester United.

The striker spoke of his frustrations after the defeat against Norwich City.

He said: "It was really hard. I felt isolated and I was always surrounded by three or four opponents.

"As a forward, that was very tough. As a team, we struggled overall."

It was not just Muto himself that looked like they were struggling as Joelinton seemed to struggle before being replaced.

Lacking firepower

The Magpies lacked creativity and were not clinical enough in the final third as they were easily swept aside thanks to a Teemu Pukki hat trick.

He added: "When I was watching in the first half I was expecting it to be difficult when I came on because Joelinton was struggling as well.

"Pukki got a hat-trick and he reacted well on the counter-attack.

"It is the sort of image that I'd like to provide for my team."

More work on the training ground required

Bruce called his squad into training the day after the Norwich game, despite it being a designated day off.

However, Muto believes everyone needs to up their efforts in training and be pulling in the same direction.

"I'd like to change things, he added.

"We want to change the situation after two defeats.

"We have to train harder. I hope that my individual play will be very important this season."