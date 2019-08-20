Emery pleased with Arsenal’s victory over Burnley

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang struck in the second half to clinch a hard-fought victory against Sean Dyche’s men, after Ashley Barnes equalised from an early Alexandre Lacazette goal.

Beginning their 19/20 Premier League campaign with two victories, the Gunners can take a lot of positives into their clash with European Champions Liverpool at Anfield this Saturday.

Happy with adaptation

Speaking to the press after the win, Emery was happy with his players after they adapted to cope with Burnley’s physical game plan.

“Really we can be happy. I think our idea, our game plan on the pitch was knowing it's going to be tough.

“Their structure and game plan is very strong, we needed to adapt to that. After we needed to impose our capacity, quality, skills and structure. I think we did that.

“We needed to adapt to their game plan: long ball, second actions, their pushing and high pressing. We had to enforce our game plan.

“We won in our moments where we did the difference for 2-1. In a lot of moments we couldn't impose our game plan because they pushed and their game plan was a struggle for us.”

New players make instant impact

Arsenal responded well in the transfer market following a disappointing end to last season, strengthening with no less than 6 players as well as promoting youth prospects Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock.

Emery was asked what he thought of the new players’ impact:

“We wanted to create a big atmosphere here with our supporters and do that way our season. The new players impacted it here today.

“We created that atmosphere with other players, for example [Joe] Willock I think played very well. We can also say to the young players that they have the chance to play and need to make this step. He did.

“With other players, we can speak about all the team. We worked together with individual capacity and quality but above all thinking like a team. We also created something special with our supporters in the Emirates.”

Ceballos performance draws plaudits

Fans were left exuberant by Dani Ceballos’ man of the match home debut performance. The Spain international notched up two assists and was a constant threat.

“With him it's about using his quality in the best position. I spoke with him before he came here, it's to play as a No.8 and a No.10.

“Today he started like a No.10 but also changed with Willock in the No.8 position. It's where he can feel better on the pitch.”