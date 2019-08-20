Fulham v Millwall Preview: Can The Lions Maintain Their Unbeaten Start?

Fulham entertain Millwall at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night looking for a third straight league win and end the visitors unbeaten start to the campaign.

The Whites have recovered from an opening day defeat against Barnsley to secure victories over both Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town.

However, Millwall will be a stern test for Parker's outfit. The Lions have so far beaten both Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday without conceding while also drawing 1-1 against West Bromwich Albion.

Team News

Fulham have no injury concerns going into the game meaning Scott Parker could name the same side that won 2-1 at Huddersfield on Friday night.

Steven Sessegnon made his league debut and performed well, meaning he is likely to keep his place in the starting eleven.

Ivan Cavaleiro came off the bench to score the winner on Friday, he along with Bobby Reid will both be pushing for a starting berth on Wednesday.

Neil Harris has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game but will have to make at least one change to his starting eleven. Jed Wallace was sent off against The Owls and starts the first of a three-match ban. Jiri Skalak and Shane Ferguson will both be pushing for start to replace Wallace in the team.

What the Managers are saying

Neil Harris spoke to Millwall's iFollow service:

"We have two tough games now. Fulham looked very good last night, and they have a top squad - for me, the best starting XI in the division by a mile. We know it will be a tough challenge, but it will be a great atmosphere with us selling our allocation.

"We're the only ones who expect ourselves to get anything, and it's another tough task we look to overcome. After that, we go to Middlesbrough who hasn't started well. We have a big opportunity to go up to Boro' and put a performance in next weekend.

Previous Meetings

This is the first meeting between the sides since 2018. Fulham won both games that season. Beating The Lions 1-0 at Craven Cottage before winning 3-0 at The Den in April of 2018. That resulted ended Millwall's play-off charge.

Predicted Teams

Fulham

Bettinelli; Christie, Mawson, Ream, Bryan; Arter, Johansen, Cairney; Kamara, Knockaert; Mitrovic

Millwall

Bialkowski; Romeo, Cooper, Pearce, M Wallace; Skalak, Leonard, Williams, Thompson, Mahoney; Bradshaw