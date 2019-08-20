Charlton v Nottingham Forest Preview: Addicks go in search of back to back home wins

Charlton welcome Nottingham Forest to The Valley on Wednesday night looking for back to back home wins.

The Valley has become some what of a fortress for Charlton Athletic over the past year with the Red's closing in on a year unbeaten at their home ground.

It's been an impressive start to the campaign with two wins over Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City while on Saturday coming from behind to earn a draw at Barnsley after Lyle Taylor's penalty.

It all means that Charlton currently sit on 7 points along with four other teams at the top of the Championship table.

They welcome Nottingham Forest to The Valley on Wednesday looking for two home wins out of two. Forest come into the game on the back of a 3-0 victory over Birmingham City.

Team News

Ehrun Oztumer didn't feature at the weekend and Lee Bowyer will have a decision to make on whether he is ready to make his Charlton debut. Tomer Hemed was finally confirmed as a Charlton player yesterday but he is unlikely to start.

Lewis Page and Beram Kayal are also doubts for the game.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has no fresh injury concerns. Joao Carvalho missed the weekends 3-0 win over Birmingham but he could make a return to the side if he has built up enough fitness.

What the managers had to say

Lee Bowyer:

"They are a very attacking side, I watched the game. Both full-backs play really high and they have got a good striker and their midfield is very solid. They have got some experience and physicality in there.

Sabri Lamouchi:

“It will be a tough game, of course. They have played once at home and they won against Stoke. They have a good dynamic and the way they play is good; they have seven points and it is a positive moment for them.

August is an important month with a lot of games, not a lot of sessions so just recovery and games. It is good because we can focus just on the game, but when many of our players come late we do not have time to work as you want during the session."

Previous Meetings

Charlton are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Forest. The last time the two sides met was back in January 2016 where it finished 1-1. Simon Makienok canceled out Ben Osbourn's opener on that occasion.