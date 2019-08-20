Rodri happy with start to life at City

Despite winning a domestic treble last season, Manchester City didn't stand still, and strengthened again in the summer.

Pep Guardiola's side brought in Rodri from Atletico Madrid for £62 million - a club-record fee.

The Spanish midfielder has expressed his happiness to the start of his life with the Blues.

"I feel better every day"

Upon signing for the club, it was believed that Rodri was brought in as a long-term replacement for City veteran Fernandinho.

Despite Guardiola often giving new signings a period to adapt to the league before fully embedding them into the squad, the City boss started Rodri in the Community Shield, as well as both Premier League games thus far, possibly showing that he's come into the club and become the first choice straight away.

In an interview with the club, Rodri started by saying he's feeling "better every day" before going on further, "It’s good to get minutes - it's not easy to get into a team with the dynamic City have ­– overwhelming, always wanting to attack. I’m trying to settle well, I know I still have a lot to learn."

The central midfielder also expressed his happiness whilst living in Manchester in general, saying "I’m feeling really settled, I like the city. This group of guys is great, it will be like being with my family."

Not satisfied yet

One thing that has become apparent ever since Guardiola arrived at the Etihad, is that City will always try to improve, rather than settling for how good they are.

Rodri has also shown that he has this spirit, perhaps being one of the reasons why Guardiola was keen to spend big on the 23-year-old.

"I’m happy because Pep’s showing me a lot of confidence. I want to help the team with my style, but I need to identify what the team demands." continued Rodri.

He then finished by talking of the clubs performances so far, and why he isn't satisfied yet. “When the team gives everything, plays the way we know and create chances, we all have to be satisfied because we’re doing our job well."

When Guardiola spends big on a player, he rarely gets it wrong, knowing exactly what his squad needs and who he wants to fill the void.

Fernandinho has been an excellent servant in front of City's defence over recent years, and with Rodri now stepping into his shoes with a mentality like he is displaying early on, the Spaniard certainly looks to have the potential to follow the Brazilian's footsteps.