Four players that may still leave Newcastle this summer

Newcastle United submitted their squad for the Premier League season before their game against Arsenal but many high earners were left out.

The Magpies recruited well at the end of the window which meant players missed out and even ones that made the squad are not guaranteed regular game time.

This could lead to players forcing a move elsewhere to find regular first-team football instead of playing under 23 football for at least five months.

Below is a look at who may still leave and a possible destination for each player.

Rolando Aarons

The winger seemed nailed on for a spot on Steve Bruce's squad after impressing under the boss at Sheffield Wednesday last season and pre-season.

However, the arrival of Allan Saint-Maximin and Matt Ritchie being pushed into a winger role this season meant there was no room for the Jamaican.

Aarons has had spells out on loan at Hellas Verona, Sloven Liberec and for the Owls last season with little success before heading to Hillsborough.

Despite having two years left on his contract it may signal the end for Aarons who promised so much when he first burst on the scene.

It is rumoured the winger has interest from Rangers, but his wages may be a stumbling block and a loan move to Serie A is on the cards.

Jack Colback

Colback was apparently left shocked at being omitted from Bruce's 25-man squad for the Premier League.

The midfielder impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, but the Championship side baulked at his wage demands.

However, he did little to prove his worth in pre-season in an area of the pitch Magpies have sufficient cover.

It seems likely that the midfielder will sit out his last year of the contract in the under 23s as his wages are putting off any potential suitors.

Newcastle do not want to pay any of his wages as part of a potential loan deal which will knock back any deals being offered.

Achraf Lazaar

The Morrocan left-back never made an impact on Tyneside but was hopeful of a fresh start under Bruce but that never happened.

Lazaar, like Aarons, worked under Bruce last season at Sheffield Wednesday however, the manager does not see him as part of his plans this season.

After joining in 2016, Lazaar has made just four appearances for the Magpies and it seems a move away on loan is likely.

Lazaar was pictured getting on a plane heading to Italy on Deadline Day and it is thought a loan move to the Serie A is imminent, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Henri Saivet

Saivet was part of the Senegal side that reached the African Cup of Nations final playing a pivotal role all tournament.

The midfielder has appeared just five times since 2016, scoring the one goal which was a great free-kick against West Ham United.

Saivet had very little pre-season because of his involvement in the AFCON which meant he could not prove to Bruce he deserved a place in the squad.

It is expected that Saivet will head out to Turkey for another season-long loan.