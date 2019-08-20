Adrian provides explanation for Super Cup reaction

Liverpool's new goalkeeper Adrian has explained why his first action after saving Tammy Abraham's penalty in the UEFA Super Cup was to grab his towel from the inside of the net.

The Reds secured their second European trophy of the calendar year with Adrian proving the difference between Jurgen Klopp's side and Chelsea.

"It is very difficult to describe such a moment," Adrian told the Liverpool Echo. "I just remember that I ran to get my towel, which was on the left post.

"It is a family gift that has a (picture of the) virgin of a brotherhood of which we are devotees in Seville (in the Cerro del Aguila province), and obviously I remembered everyone who is related to that towel.

I only had time to get on my knees and soon I had my team-mates and the manager on top. Everyone was jumping. From there you can only start shouting, celebrating and taking out the euphoria you have inside."

Thrown straight into the action

Having signed on a free transfer as backup to Alisson, the Spanish stopper would almost certainly not have expected to have made his Liverpool bow this early in the season.

Adrian was introduced in the first half of Liverpool's first Premier League fixture against Norwich City.

"Honestly, I didn't have time to think too much," he said. "It gave me time to get up, put on my gloves and jump into the field. It didn't give me time to think about anything."

Despite knowing his role as an understudy, Adrian came to Liverpool with aspirations to play, saying "I came to compete, create healthy competition and get good things for the team."

Easy decision to come to Anfield

Adrian's status as a free agent naturally attracted the attention of a few clubs. Speaking to AS in Spain, Adrian said “The thing with Liverpool goes way back. The scouts had already contacted my representatives and checked the option to sign me, but it could not be done.

"I had several offers from Spain, some of them were advanced and also had offers from other leagues.

But when I got the offer from Liverpool, there was hardly anything to think about. They told us if they sold Mignolet then I would be the first option.”

Despite making a high-profile error against Southampton in his second league appearance for the Reds, Adrian looks set to take his place in the Liverpool XI for at least the next few weeks.

The 32-year-old is enjoying lining up with some of the Premier League's finest attacking talent, such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

"They are three magnificent players," said Adrian. "I have faced them as rivals as a West Ham goalkeeper, and now it is a pride to train with them and share the same jersey and moments in the field.

"Among them, there is a maximum rapport and not only because they are good players, but because they are also good companions and friends in the dressing room."