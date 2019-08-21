Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town preview: Terriers' first game under Mark Hudson

After Huddersfield's 2-1 loss to Fulham on Friday, manager Jan Siewart and the Terriers parted company, with the former only being at the club since January. Mark Hudson is to take over as caretaker manager for the game against Cardiff City, whilst the club look to appoint a permanent head coach.

'It's a fresh start for everyone'

In his pre-match press conference, Hudson made sure to note the club's positivity for the match, stating:

"We’re in this business to win games. We’ll go into the upcoming game looking to do that. We will see where we go after that."

The club have only picked up a single point so far this season, when they drew on the first weekend away from home to Queens Park Rangers.

Hudson is also no stranger to a Cardiff crowd, having played for the bluebirds for five years between 2009 and 2014, captaining the side to their league cup final against Liverpool as well as being a regular in the team that won the 2012/13 Championship. Speaking on the matter, the Terriers' manager said:

“I was at Cardiff five and a half years. I hope it’s a good reception but that’s by the by. Once the game kicks off, we’re there to get points."

Cardiff's defence has proved to be weak so far, and it could be the perfect opportunity for the likes of Karlan Grant to add to their goalscoring tallies for the season, the striker already netted in each one of the club's games so far. The striker only joined the club in January, but still managed to notch in a handful of goals at a time where Huddersfield were struggling heavily against some incredibly good opposition in the Premier League.

Bluebirds to bounce back from Reading defeat

The Terriers will face a Cardiff side at which Neil Warnock is entering his fourth season at the helm. So far, they have only won one of their three games, Isaac Vassel scoring in the 90+6th minute to win the match away from home at Luton Town. They have suffered defeat to Wigan Athletic and most recently Reading, although they did manage to net twice against the Latics.

The Cardiff manager admitted his side need to move on quickly and forget about their recent result.

"We've got so many games coming up quickly now: Huddersfield, Blackburn, Fulham. So, we haven't got time to dwell on it," he said.

"We've got to move on and overcome the problems that we've been given today. We need to make sure we give the fans something to cheer about on Wednesday."

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

Neil Warnock's side will be without important summer signing Marlon Pack, after he hobbled off halfway through the first half on Saturday, prior to the side conceding three goals. Making an instant impact from his deadline day move, Pack impressed in the club's win against Luton, but the midfielder is now to undergo a scan for the club to find out more about his injury.

Josh Murphy was omitted from the side which featured against Reading, despite good performances in his prior games. Fans can expect him to get a look-in on Wednesday, and he could prove crucial if Warnock's men are to try and get the win.