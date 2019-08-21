Charlton 1-1 Nottingham Forest - Forest strike late to earn a share of the spoils 

Charlton Athletic were left ruing missed chances after Nottingham Forest left The Valley with a 1-1 draw.

The hosts dominated for large sections of the game and will feel they should have sealed all three points before the interval. Lyle Taylor’s effort put Lee Bowyer’s side in front, but Albert Adomah pounced on a loose ball to rescue a point for the visitors.

Charlton came into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw at Barnsley at the weekend. A Lyle Taylor penalty ensuring a share of the spoils.

Their record at the Valley has been imperious and they are now closing in on a whole year unbeaten at home. Their opponents came into the game having sealed their first win of the season at the weekend.

Story of the game

Charlton started the game the better side on the front foot straight away. Jonathan Leko forced the first save of the evening from Arijanet Muric.

The goalkeeper had to flick Leko’s header onto the bar. Moments later Muric was again called into action, denying Conor Gallagher at point-blank range.

After 16 minutes, Nottingham Forest had worked their way back into the game. Tom Lockyer did well to hold off Lewis Grabban.

However, just two minutes later then hosts were in front. Captain for the night Lyle Taylor headed Leko’s cross into the bottom corner leaving Muric with no chance. His fourth goal of the season.

The first effort from the visitors arrived in the 26thminute Alfa Semedo Esteves curling over after Grabban had done the groundwork. Moments later an Oshilaja cross nearly allowed Taylor in again but the Forest defence cleared the danger.

The visitors were struggling to get any support to frontman Lewis Grabban. On 42 minutes their best chance arrived. The ball was worked to the edge of the box where Tiago Silva was waiting but his effort was off target.

Forest would force one more attempt before the break. Grabban found a way in between the two Charlton centre-backs but Lockyer made an outstanding challenge to prevent the Forest striker from reaching the ball.

In the second half, the hosts again were on fire. Taylor did brilliantly well to evade two challenges in the box to find Leko but he fired his shot over the bar.

Matty Cash then went close to getting the away side an equaliser. He pounced on some sloppy play at the back, but the Charlton defence recovered brilliantly to force Cash’s shot wide.

After 72 minutes, Forest were awarded a free-kick however, Esteves could only find the wall and Charlton were able to clear.

Charlton were made to pay for their wastefulness in the 78thminute. Charlton failed to clear the ball and Adomah was first to it and he smashed it into the top corner to give the visitors an equaliser.

Five minutes later, Charlton almost regained the lead. Jonny Williams’ cross beat Muric and almost fell in at the near post.

But there was to be no winner in the end as both sides went close in stoppage time.

Takeaways

Another goal for Lyle Taylor

The striker now has four in four at the start of the Championship season and is currently sit joint top of the scoring charts. He was superb all evening and showed why a number of teams including Brentford were after his signature during the summer window.

Lee Bowyer believes he is a 20-goal striker in any league and if carries on the way he’s going then he will hit that target.

A harsh lesson learnt

It was a bounce of reality for the Addicks. Life in the Championship will be tough if you don’t take your chances. Charlton could easily have been two or three goals up at the break but failed to convert their chances and that came back to hurt them.