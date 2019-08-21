Dummett turns down Wales call up to focus on club career

Paul Dummett has turned down the opportunity to represent Wales in the upcoming friendlies, according to Ryan Giggs.

The Welshman has had numerous hamstring problems over the last two years and has decided to focus on Newcastle United.

Dummett's last injury was playing for his national side against Denmark last year and wants to ensure he is at his fittest for his boyhood club.

A controversial decision

Giggs respects Dummett's decision as he could tell 'he really wanted to concentrate on club football.'

Dummett is one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Magpies at either full-back or centre back, which is where Giggs sees Dummett thriving.

Giggs said: "I spoke to Paul and he really wanted to concentrate on club football. I think that will be it.

"He felt that he's had a lot of hamstring problems so he just felt he wanted to make sure he was fit for Newcastle."

Not concerned going forward

Wales face Azerbijan in their next Euro 2020 qualifier and will be without Dummett and captain Ashley Williams who was also omitted from the squad.

Dummett turned down numerous chances to play for Wales under Chris Coleman, but he has played under Giggs for the national side.

However, to prolong his club career, Dummett wants to focus on his club career and avoid as many injuries, but Giggs insists it is not a problem for him.

He said: "I've got centre-halves who are playing, and I was considering him for that centre-half position, but it's not a problem.

"Obviously he's playing in the Premier League and he's a good defender, but I've got options so it's not a problem."

"That was it really."

Dummett missed the majority of the second half of last season through injury and then struggled to dislodge Matt Ritchie from the wing-back role.

However, Steve Bruce has deployed the Welshman at centre back alongside Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar, which many see as his best position.