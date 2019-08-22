Midweek loan watch: Woodman continues to impress in Wales

Newcastle United's on-loan players had their second load of games in three or four days in their respected leagues.

They all experienced different levels of success with some not featuring at all, which would have lead to frustrations on and off Tyneside.

Below is a look at how each of the Magpies' players got on these past few days.

Freddie Woodman

Swansea City recorded back-to-back victories in the league with Woodman once again impressing between the sticks.

The Swans travelled to London to face QPR on Wednesday winning 3-1 with Woodman making a number of great saves to keep his side ahead and claim the three points.

Woodman has received countless amounts of praise from fans in recent weeks as a run of game time is proven to be invaluable for the young shot-stopper.

The 'keeper is showing the potential people have been talking about for years which may be coming at the right time for the Magpies if Martin Dubravka is to leave in the near future.

Kelland Watts

Watts lost his great start to the season as Stevenage lost by one goal to Bradford City.

The Newcastle youngster kept a clean sheet on his debut against Leyton Orient on Saturday but was unable to prevent Stevenage losing on Tuesday.

Watts impressed on his home debut for Stevenage, especially on the ball as he continued to bring the ball out from the back to bring a calmness to the defence.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy and Sheffield Wednesday got back to winning ways as they saw off Luton Town easily 1-0 at home.

Newcastle's winger got the assist for the only goal of the game which saw the Owls move up to fourth in the Championship.

Murphy has made a great start to his time at Hillsborough registering one goal and assist in three games, which seems to have instilled a new lease of confidence in the winger.

Unused Loanees

Elias Sorensen was an unused substitute for Carlisle as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Cheltenham Town.

Dan Barlaser's Rotherham United did not have a fixture midweek and will not have one this weekend as they were scheduled to face Bury.

Blyth Spartans also did not have a game during the week as they prepare to face Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday and Nathan Harker will hope he can help Spartans to their first win of the season.

Liam Gibson was not part of Grimsby Town's matchday squad as they shared the points with Colchester United.