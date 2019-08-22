Chris Wilder: 'We won't get carried away'

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has said that his side "won't get carried away" after remaining unbeaten in their first two Premier League games in twelve years.

The Blades drew away to A.F.C Bournemouth thanks to a late goal from Billy Sharp on the opening day, and last Sunday they picked up their first win and clean sheet.

They got a deserved 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at a packed out Bramall Lane with midfielder John Lundstram scoring the winner two minutes into the second half.

Speaking to the clubs media Wilder said: "We won't get carried away, we haven't for the last three years and we won't after two games in the Premier League."

High praise for George Baldock

Sheffield United successfully shut out Crystal Palace in their latest match with the same defence that helped the Blades get promoted last season.

Part of that defence was right wing-back George Baldock who was more than a match for Palace's tricky wingers Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

"George is a player who has worked extremely hard away from the lights and credit goes to our staff too," Wilder told the club's media. "The player has to have the attitude too and George has that.

“Pound for pound I thought Sunday was his best performance for the football club"

Baldock signed a new contract earlier this week that will keep him at the South Yorkshire club until 2022.

Versatility is key

Midfielder John Fleck​ limped off in the first half in the win against Palace but was replaced by new signing Luke Freeman who impressed on his Bramall Lane debut.

Callum Robinson also limped off during the game and was replaced by record signing by Oli McBurnie.

Speaking to the clubs media regarding the team news for Saturday Wilder said: “We’ve a doubt about John Fleck but Callum has trained all week, we’ll give John that time to recover.

In addition to this Wilder told Sky Sports that new signing Ravel Morrison could feature for the Blades very soon.

"He's ready. He played 90 minutes v Man Utd in a friendly this week."

The Blades made ten summer signings in order to cope with such a demanding fast-paced league and having a number of players who can play a number of different positions is important for any team.

“That’s the reason we constructed this squad

“Luke [Freeman], Ben [Osborn], Bash [Chris Basham] and John Lundstram can play in a number of positions.”