Jack O'Connell: "Winning is all that matters"

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell has said that "picking up three points is all that matters" in the Premier League.

The Blades have picked up four points from a possible six so far this season and sticking to their identity that has been built during Chris Wilder's tenure at the club has been key to this.

The Blades use overlapping centre backs to help them overload and outnumber the opposition in attacking areas.

Talking about the style of play O'Connell told the club's media: “As long as it’s working, we’re getting three points and winning at the weekend, that’s all that matters.”

O'Connell dreams of an England call up

England manager Gareth Southgate was in attendance at Bramall Lane for United's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Southgate will announce his first national squad of the season next week before the European Championship 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

However, the scouse defender is keen not to get carried away and keep his feet on the ground. He told the clubs media: “Obviously it would be a dream to get called up but it’s a long way away, I’ve got to keep playing well and putting in performances.”

Bramall Lane is a fortress for the Blades

United's first home game back in the Premier League for twelve years was played in front of over 30,000 fans in an electric cauldron of atmosphere.

The fans played their part as the Blades showed the Premier League they are not just in the top flight to make up the numbers/

Speaking on the matter O'Connell told the clubs media: “They were very loud on Sunday, they’ll be great this season and really make Bramall Lane a fortress for us.”

The Blades have only lost one game in thirteen at Bramall Lane and have ten clean sheets in twelve games at home.