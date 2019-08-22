More than 60,000 tickets sold for the Lionesses' friendly against Germany

Following the World Cup run that captivated the nation, an incredible number of tickets have been snatched up to watch the England Lionesses take on Germany.

As Phil Neville's side progressed through the Women's World Cup this summer, ever-growing numbers of record-breaking TV viewers tuned in to watch an England side which united the nation in a very similar way to Gareth Southgate's men the year before.

According to The Guardian, a peak audience of 11.7 million TV viewers tuned in to see the semi-final defeat to the USA. It was a surreal experience for many to see such a volume of people - many who had been critics of the game before the competition, all come together to support the side's efforts in France.

A positive sign for the Women’s game

The fact that there will be a higher attendance at this game than the World Cup final is not something to be taken lightly. Over two-thirds of the ground has already been sold, and the attendance would amount to 72% of that which watched the last men's’ game At the stadium. The match will likely be the highest attended ever in the women's’ game - the record currently being 60,739.

If the stats do anything - they confirm the assumption that we have already hit a turning point in the women’s game. The FA and NWSL have decided to take differing views on how to capitalise on this: the NWSL have realised the upturn in revenue they can create, and have started to make viewers pay £10 a month to watch the league. The FA have done the polar opposite - releasing the FA player and making every WSL game free to air on the platform; as well as one Championship game a week.

Is the women’s game too national team-centric?

Whilst the figure of 60,000 sounds good and is impressive - it does highlight problems in the domestic leagues in the UK.

The average attendance of an FAWSL game last year was a mere 879, a far cry from the amount that has been sold for the game at Wembley. With attendances akin to that of non-league men’s football, a priority should be getting people to watch their local women’s team.

Many of England’s talent are moving abroad to peruse a better playing career, and the WSL does not always look as attractive as the likes of Lyon.

A large proportion of casual supporters of the women’s game are those that follow exclusively for the national team, and that could prove to eventually be detrimental in the future