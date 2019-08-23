Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview: Who will maintain perfect start?

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will be looking to make it three league wins in three when they face each other at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Reds have so far swept aside Norwich and Southampton to secure all six points heading into matchday three, whilst Arsenal have come through against Newcastle and Burnley to sit level with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Victory here would see either side gain a potential two-point lead at the top of the table, but this game is no doubt the toughest league test so far for both Jurgen Klopp’s and Unai Emery’s men so far.

This fixture last season saw Liverpool come away with a 5-1 win, courtesy of a Roberto Firmino hat-trick as well as goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Gunners last beat Liverpool in a 4-1 win at the Emirates in April 2015, but the Reds have won four since and the two sides have also drawn four times.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp was able to provide a positive update on the fitness of Alisson Becker, revealing he is making good progress and is in good shape. But, he was unable to pinpoint a return date, revealing the medical staff want to give him the time he needs.

Naby Keita is the other key injury concern for Liverpool, with the Liverpool boss confirming the midfielder is still a few weeks away from returning to action.

Arsenal are still without Hector Bellerin new signing Kieran Tierney but remain hopeful over the fitness of Grant Xhaka and Mesut Ozil, who are only doubts ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Emery confirmed the pair were back in training, but a final decision will be made on Friday.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ceballos, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

What the managers had to say

The Liverpool boss identified the opponent’s speed as something his players must be aware of, saying: “If you look at their team and how they set up, pretty much each line-up (has) good football players in all positions and real speed up front."

“Wow, real speed. That makes it tricky to defend it all the time.”

But it won’t affect his own approach to the game. “We have to be brave, have to play your own football, you have to try to keep possession, you have to be direct,” he said.

“There are a lot of things to do and consider, against a very strong opponent. That’s why I’m really looking forward to it.”

Unai Emery made it clear that last year’s defeat at Anfield hasn’t impacted on preparation for Saturday’s game.

He said: “Each match, each moment, each season is different. We can use last year, two years ago, three or four years ago. But really, it’s about our moment and this moment."

“Anfield is a big atmosphere with their supporters, they are a very good team. We need to take our best performance and go there with a good feeling, thinking we can achieve that performance individually.”

Where the game will be won and lost

Arsenal are well-known for their defensive fragilities; a weakness Liverpool’s forward line will be keen to exploit.

But it appears Klopp’s side aren’t as solid as we’ve come to expect from last season’s defensive record.

The Reds had been able to keep clean sheets up until matchday four in the league last season, but they’ve conceded a late goal in both their games so far and have looked shaky at times.

This could be down to a tactical shift employed by Klopp, one that will take some time to get used to. But, with the attacking threat the Gunners have, any holes at the back are sure to be taken advantage of.

Liverpool are unlikely to drop points on their home turf and Arsenal’s previous trips to Anfield have been ones to forget, but if the Reds are to go one better and clinch the Premier League title this season – this is a must win.