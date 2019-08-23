on VAVEL
Aston Villa vs Everton: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Villa Park hasn't seen a Premier League home win for three and a half years
Photo: Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

VAVEL UK's live coverage as Aston Villa host Everton in the Premier League (Kick-off 20:00 BST)

Mings injury concern
A little concerning for Villa as the medical team have been summoned to tend to Tyrone Mings, who has paused his warm-up and is on the turf stretching his groin.
Line ups...
Aston Villa: Heaton, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Taylor, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Jota, Trezeguet, Wesley

 

 

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Andre  Gomes, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

 

Pre-match team news
Aston Villa have Kortney Hause back fit, while Jonathan Kodjia may be back for next week's trip to Crystal Palace. James Chester is still nursing a hamstring problem. Summer signings Frédéric Guilbert, Matt Targett and Marvelous Nakamba are all waiting for their competitive debuts.

For Everton, full-back Lucas Digne has overcome a thigh strain picked up at the weekend and Leighton Baines is also available. Fabian Delph will not face his former club and is out until at least next month with a pelvic injury. Morgan Schneiderlin returns after seeing out a one-match suspension.

Three points as vital as ever
However clichéd as it may sound, victory for either side is crucial, even just two games into the new campaign. A win for Marco Silva’s Everton could see them top the Premier League for the first time since August 2007, cementing a very decent start to the campaign for the Toffees, who are unbeaten in six.

As for Villa, Dean Smith and his side continue to seek their first points since returning to the top flight after three years away. They have produced two pointless, if promising, performances but will need to start turning these into points on the board - they have lost 14 of their previous 15 top-flight matches: the second-worst such run in the club's history.

Good evening
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary as Aston Villa take on Everton in the Premier League. This is the 203rd instalment of the most played fixture in English league history, and is as significant as ever as both sides seek three points. The match is a 20:00 BST kick-off at Villa Park, but keep it here until then for team news and pre-match build-up.
