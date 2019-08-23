Aston Villa vs Everton: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
VAVEL UK's live coverage as Aston Villa host Everton in the Premier League (Kick-off 20:00 BST)
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Andre Gomes, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
For Everton, full-back Lucas Digne has overcome a thigh strain picked up at the weekend and Leighton Baines is also available. Fabian Delph will not face his former club and is out until at least next month with a pelvic injury. Morgan Schneiderlin returns after seeing out a one-match suspension.
As for Villa, Dean Smith and his side continue to seek their first points since returning to the top flight after three years away. They have produced two pointless, if promising, performances but will need to start turning these into points on the board - they have lost 14 of their previous 15 top-flight matches: the second-worst such run in the club's history.