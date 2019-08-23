on VAVEL
Norwich vs Chelsea: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Norwich vs Chelsea live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Norwich vs Chelsea match.
Betting Odds for the match
Bet 365 have made Chelsea favourites to pick up their first three points from this match.                                                    Odds:                                                                                              Norwich win-  10/3

Draw-  11/4

Chelsea- 4/5

BREAKING: Kante a doubt for the match!
Some bad news for Chelsea fans ahead of the match, as Frank Lampard has confirmed in his press conference today that star player Ngolo Kante is a doubt for the game tomorrow through an ankle injury!

 

 

Farke: 'Teemu's form is not surprising'
Speaking about his star striker impressive form ahead of the match, here is what his boss had to say about him in his press conference.

 

"Teemu's form is not surprising. It's so good when you have a striker in this form.

"It's good for him to have a good start. Not only his goals, his workload is outstanding."

 

Farke: Chelsea are 'a top-class side'
Speaking in his press conference, Norwich manager Daniel Farke has spoken about the dangers that Chelsea pose to his side.

 

"They've got their season up and running with performances but just haven't got the win yet. They are such a top-class side.

"They are perhaps even more dangerous because they are greedy to get their first win."

 

 

Michy Batshuayi has travelled with the squad
It is understood that Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi who hasn't been in the first team squad in any Premier League game so far has travelled with the squad for the game.

 

Striker position up for grabs for Lampard's Chelsea
Lampard didn't make it clear who would be the starting striker for this match coming up in his press conference.

 

"Someone has to come to the front, hopefully."

 

This is a sign that the first choice striker position is up for grabs between Abraham, Giroud and Batshuayi.

How to watch Norwich vs Chelsea Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV in the UK, your options are: BT Sport 1, and BT Sport 1 HD.

 

If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport app that can be downloaded on all app stores.

 

Head to Head
Saturday's fixture will be the 52nd meeting between the two sides, with Chelsea currently leading the way on 21 wins compared to Norwich's 14.

 

The last time these sides met was in the FA Cup in January 2018, when the Blues eventually overcame the then-Championship side on penalties after both the original tie and the replay had ended in a draw.

 

The Canaries have to look all the way back to December 1994 for their last win over the West London club, when a brace from Ashley Ward and a goal from Jamie Cureton guided them to a 3-0 home win.

Chelsea: predicted XI vs Norwich
Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson; Jorginho, Kante; Pedro, Mount, Pulisic; Giroud.
Norwich: predicted XI vs Chelsea
Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Godfrey, Byram; Trybull, Leitner; Cantwell, Stiepermann, Buendia; Pukki.
Chelsea: team news
Chelsea are without fresh injury concerns and Willian could make his first start of the season after coming on as a substitute against Leicester following an injury.

 

Callum Hudson-Odoi has returned to training but is not expected to make the matchday squad until after the international break.

 

N'Golo Kante will be assessed ahead of the match after returning from injury last week.

Norwich: team news
Norwich are still without the injured Onel Hernandez, Christoph Zimmermann and Josip Drmic but Timm Klose, Ibrahim Amadou and Adam Idah offer more options in defense as they return to full fitness.

 

Jamal Lewis was substituted with cramp last weekend but is expected to return.

We could be in for a goal fest!
With both teams being so leaky at the back early on this season, we could be in for a high scoring game!
Defence also an issue for Chelsea
Both clubs have similar problems at the back.

Chelsea have also conceded five goals from their two Premier League matches.

And it could have been more if Leicester would have been more clinical in Chelsea's last match.

 

Chelsea looking for first three points of the season
While Norwich beat Newcastle last weekend, it wasn't so easy for Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

They were fortunate enough to get away with a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester last Sunday.

It hasn't been a great start to the season for the Blues, only picking up one point from their first two games. 

So the West-Londoners will be looking for a confidence boost, by beating the Canaries.

The Canaries will need to defend better
Norwich City are very dangerous going forward, but not so at the back.

In the first two games of this Premier League season, the Canaries have conceded five goals already!

This is mostly due to their injury crisis at the back, and also partly due to their highly expansive style of play which leaves their defence vulnerable.

Norwich looking for back to back wins in the Premier League
Daniel Farke's side last time out in the Premier League won 3-1 at home to Newcastle, with Teemu Pukki scoring a hatrick. 

The Finnish striker is currently joint scorer in the league with four goals already from two games!

Norwich have already faced a top six side this season, losing 4-1 away at Anfield against Liverpool on opening night of this Premier League season.

So this promises to be another tough test for the East Anglian side.

Norwich higher in the table!
This is the third game of the Premier League season for both sides.

 

Norwich are currently higher up in the Premier League table as they currently sit in 11th place, whilst Chelsea sit four places below them in 15th place.

Kick-off time
The Norwich vs Chelsea match will be played at Carrow Road, in Norwich, United Kingdom. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30pm BST.
Welcome to LIVE coverage
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Premier League match:

Norwich City vs Chelsea!

 

My name is Danyal Khan and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, squad updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

