Norwich vs Chelsea: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Norwich vs Chelsea live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST
Draw- 11/4
Chelsea- 4/5
"Teemu's form is not surprising. It's so good when you have a striker in this form.
"It's good for him to have a good start. Not only his goals, his workload is outstanding."
"They've got their season up and running with performances but just haven't got the win yet. They are such a top-class side.
"They are perhaps even more dangerous because they are greedy to get their first win."
Batshuayi is part of the Chelsea squad travelling to Norwich. Lampard spoke positively about his performance in the dev squad win over Liverpool on Monday #cfc— Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) August 23, 2019
"Someone has to come to the front, hopefully."
This is a sign that the first choice striker position is up for grabs between Abraham, Giroud and Batshuayi.
If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport app that can be downloaded on all app stores.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
The last time these sides met was in the FA Cup in January 2018, when the Blues eventually overcame the then-Championship side on penalties after both the original tie and the replay had ended in a draw.
The Canaries have to look all the way back to December 1994 for their last win over the West London club, when a brace from Ashley Ward and a goal from Jamie Cureton guided them to a 3-0 home win.
Callum Hudson-Odoi has returned to training but is not expected to make the matchday squad until after the international break.
N'Golo Kante will be assessed ahead of the match after returning from injury last week.
Jamal Lewis was substituted with cramp last weekend but is expected to return.
Chelsea have also conceded five goals from their two Premier League matches.
And it could have been more if Leicester would have been more clinical in Chelsea's last match.
They were fortunate enough to get away with a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester last Sunday.
It hasn't been a great start to the season for the Blues, only picking up one point from their first two games.
So the West-Londoners will be looking for a confidence boost, by beating the Canaries.
In the first two games of this Premier League season, the Canaries have conceded five goals already!
This is mostly due to their injury crisis at the back, and also partly due to their highly expansive style of play which leaves their defence vulnerable.
The Finnish striker is currently joint scorer in the league with four goals already from two games!
Norwich have already faced a top six side this season, losing 4-1 away at Anfield against Liverpool on opening night of this Premier League season.
So this promises to be another tough test for the East Anglian side.
Norwich are currently higher up in the Premier League table as they currently sit in 11th place, whilst Chelsea sit four places below them in 15th place.
Norwich City vs Chelsea!
My name is Danyal Khan and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, squad updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.