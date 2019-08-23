Frank Lampard: Championship experience has made me aware of Norwich threat

Frank Lampard has said his experience facing Norwich last season with Derby County will help his side nullify the Canaries’ threat.

Chelsea’s all-time top goal scorer led the Rams to a 1-1 draw and 4-3 win last season with the help of Blues breakthrough star Mason Mount.

The Blues will travel to Norfolk in search of their first three points in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Lampard’s side will be looking to emulate his previous managerial history against Norwich in hope of turning a string of positive performances into three points.

‘I know them very well’

Lampard was full of praise for Farke’s side having faced the Canaries in the Championship with Derby County last season. Chelsea all-time top goal scorer claimed that Norwich plays very good football and a team that should be respected.

“I know them very well from the Championship last year,” he began. “Which is helpful in preparation but also makes me aware of the dangers.



“They came up playing really good football. They are a very good team with a very good manager. They have got the players and the belief in the system.

“In terms of their recruitment as a club, they are a great act to follow for Championship teams. I have been impressed to see them carry on the Premier League with that way.

“We go to Norwich wanting to win the game but also very respectful of a team that were on the wrong side of a defeat that was not the story of the game against Liverpool. [Norwich] played very well against Newcastle."

Batshuayi double in the week

Michy Batshuayi and Antonio Rudiger finished 90 minutes in the week against Liverpool for the Development side winning 3-0.

The Belgian striker netted twice meanwhile Rudiger proved sturdy and earned a clean sheet.

Lampard was impressed with the performances on show hinting at a possible start for Batshauyi soon.

“It was a good performance in terms of Michy got the fitness work he needed out of the game. He scored two good goals, very good finishes, and he worked hard,” said Lampard.



“That’s what the game was there for, for him. We need Michy and the competition upfront.

“In terms of the performance of the team, it was really good all round. There were some outstanding performances from some of the young players. That is really good to see.

“Hopefully if they can continue like that they can train with us, and use people like Mason and Tammy [Abraham] and [Fikayo] Tomori as examples of what can happen.”

‘I do not have to warn my players’

Daniel Farke has insisted that playing a team like Chelsea after their 3-1 win over Newcastle has come at the right time as they look to retain their hunger and tenacity going forward.

“It is always a danger after such a performance that there is a bit of complacency and you are not that greedy again,” he said.



“It helps that we play against Chelsea. They are 100% a top-class and I do not have to warn my players, they know in this game we are again the underdogs.

“They know they have to perform at 100% again to have a chance against this side. They are full of top-class players and I think it helps that [we are playing] the name of a top club for sure."

Farke also commented on the effect preparation for a game against a top club has on players.

“Several players have made it clear during this week that they are highly motivated to get their season going,” Farke continued. “My feeling is they have got their season going already with performances but haven’t got a win so far.

“It is quite normal at such a big club that the claim is to always play for titles and win each and every game. It’s not so long ago that they won the Premier League title and Champions League.

“We know they are perhaps more dangerous when they are highly motivated and greedy to get their first win under their belts.”