Aston Villa 2-0 Everton: Powerful Wesley bullies Blues as Villians pick up first points

Goals from Wesley Moraes and Anwar El-Ghazi were enough to give Aston Villa their first Premier League points since promotion with a 2-0 win over Everton.

The traveling toffees, who had the early goings of the game, found themselves behind when Wesley’s superbly timed run helped him evade Michael Keane and slot low past a stranded Jordan Pickford.

Wesley turned provided late into stoppage turn as he helped to play in El Ghazi, who netted low under Pickford.

Story of the match

Marco Silva’s men, as they usually do, started on the front foot at Villa Park and found plenty of joy down their left-hand side. Lucas Digne and Bernard plays a number of jinking balls around debutant Guilbert but were unable to find a killer ball to give Everton the lead.

That forward pressing almost lead to an advantage when Richarlison was brought down inside the box by Villa captain Jack Grealish.

While referee Michael Oliver waved away a number of loud Everton appeals, and the home crowd made their feelings known about possible simulation, replays showed that the Brazilian had gone down under a flick from Grealish and likely should have been awarded a spot kick.

Yet, the Blues were unable to make that early pressure pay and were left to rue their lack of a killer touch after 21 minutes when Villa’s summer signing ran on to the end of a delightfully weighted through ball from Jota to give the hosts the lead.

Everton almost responded instantly after a clever ball from Morgan Schneiderlin set Seamus Coleman free on the right-hand side but while cut-back found Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the forward couldn’t convert - only finding the outstretched leg of Bjorn Engles.

Villa could have doubled that lead prior to the half-time break, but Grealish’s effort was left wayward and didn’t trouble Pickford despite continuing to bend.

When play restarted after the interval, the hosts continued in the ascendancy, frustrating the Everton frontline. Bernard found himself in the referee’s book as he struggled to beat Guilbert on the right-hand-side.

Silva was left to call upon summer signings Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi to alter things, and the pair provided plenty of energy - giving the visitors a direct route at goal with the ball at the feet.

They linked up shortly after arriving on the pitch to take on Guilbert but were left equally as frustrated as their teammates with the lack of a final ball.

That prompted Silva to make another change, with Theo Walcott replacing Richarlison. It almost paid off as the winger won a corner, which Alex Iwobi almost turned home but Tom Heaton had his far post to thank.

Iwobi and Kean then turned providers for Walcott, but withe goal gaping, the substitute could only fire over the bar.

He, and his Everton teammates were left with their hands on their hips as El-Ghazi wheeled away, sealing the points for the hosts.

Takeaways

Tenacious Villa shouldn't let anyone breathe

Dean Smith’s Aston Villa didn’t allow Everton to breathe when they recognized that they had the chance to cause them problems.

Wesley, reminiscence of former Everton bogeymen John Carew and Christian Benteke caused a stellar midfield and defence plenty of issues - making his presence felt throughout.

Tyrone Mings, who was almost withdrawn during the warm-up, was imperious in the head - winning a number of key headers that set Villa on their counter-attacking ways.

Silva should question engine room

While the season started with solid midfield displays from Silva’s Everton, they put in a substandard showing that might be hard to beat moving forward.

Andre Gomes struggled to complete passes, Morgan Schneiderlin was caught in possession, and Gylfi Sigurdsson was pretty invisible before he was withdrawn for Iwobi.

With games against Lincoln City and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the coming week - and a selection headache thanks to the injuries on the horizon - Silva will be hoping it was a rare night off from his engine room.