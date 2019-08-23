Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kick-off time: 3pm BST.
Solskjaer encouraged by team spirit at Old Trafford
"Pre-season was very encouraging for us," Solskjaer said. "The team spirit is great, we've got loads of energy and passion. Everyone's fit and when you're physically fit it's easier to be mentally strong as well."
Solskjaer worried by Palace's counter-attacks
"Every single Premier League game gives you a different challenge and, of course, [Crystal Palace] are a very well organised team," Solskjaer said. "They've got pace up front for counter-attacks and they're strong on set-pieces."
Crystal Palace predicted XI
Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Dann, Van Aanholt, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Meyer, Benteke, Zaha
Manchester United predicted XI
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; Greenwood, Lingard, Rashford; Martial.
Crystal Palace team news: Two defenders out
James Tompkins remains sidelined following groin surgery. Mamadou Sakho is also still recovering from a knee injury he suffered last season. Everyone else is available.
Manchester United team news: Dalot suffers injury
There are no injuries for United that will affect the starting line-up. Defender Eric Bailly is out until Christmas, while Solskjaer revealed that Diogo Dalot is now unavailable until September.
Injuries will come for United, but for now things are okay.
A revival for Palace?
After the summer headlines surrounding Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace have started the season without the fire sometimes on show in the 2018/19 campaign. Zaha was shut down completely last weekend as Sheffield United notched their first win back in England's top division thanks to Palace's woeful away performance in Yorkshire. Old Trafford is a difficult place to come to try and kickstart your season.
Man United looking to continue good start
United marched to a 4-0 rout of Chelsea in their opening fixture of the new Premier League season. That was a Sunday afternoon kick-off and was followed by a Monday Night Football 1-1 draw with Wolves. They went ahead thanks to a fantastic strike from Anthony Martial. Ruben Neves equalised in the second half and a missed penalty from Paul Pogba left United with just one point from Molineux.
After a tough start for Manchester United, this is the easiest game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Reds so far in the Premier League. Crystal Palace are looking poor already, but they held United at Old Trafford last year in a dull 0-0 draw.
Kick-off time
The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 BST.
