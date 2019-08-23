Matty Longstaff hoping to replicate his brother's success

Matty Longstaff impressed during pre-season, netting his first goal for Newcastle United against AS Saint Etienne seconds after coming on as a substitute.

He has no plans to slow down his progression up the ranks on Tyneside and is looking to 'replicate' brother Sean Longstaff's meteoric rise.

Sean burst onto the scene last December and has been a pivotal member of the team ever since, even being linked with a £50 million move to Manchester United this summer.

Matty was planning on heading out on loan this season, before getting a surprising place on the plane heading to China for the Magpies' pre-season tournament.

The Longstaff brothers linked up for Matty's goal in front of the Gallowgate End as Sean set up his brother for his thunderbolt strike.

Matty is yet to appear on the bench or in the starting line up for the Magpies but may get his chance against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup and he is eager to continue his development.

He said: “I have loved every minute of it and I can’t thank Steve Bruce and his coaching staff enough.

“They have trusted me to go and play.

“When I have got on, I am doing enough to stay around the place and remain part of the squad.”

He spoke about taking every opportunity that has been handed to him and does not seem like giving that up anytime soon.

Matty admits it has helped to have his brother in the first team set up with him and they could become the first brothers since Shola and Sammy Ameobi to play in the same side together.

Wanting to be like his brother

Longstaff added: “It helps having Sean around.

“You see what he done last year and you look to try to replicate what he’s done.

“Having him around is great but all the other lads have helped me as well."

However, it is not just Sean making his younger brother feeling comfortable in the first team as Steve Bruce has promoted a number of youngsters up into the first-team training sessions.

Alongside Matty Longstaff Owen Bailey and Nathan Harker are part of the group, as well as Kelland Watts and Elias Sorensen, before they headed out on loan last week.

He added: “The other midfielders have all told me how I can improve.

“It has been a great learning curve for me in the past two months.”