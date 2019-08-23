on VAVEL
Liverpool vs Arsenal: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019

Follow live from Anfield for Liverpool vs Arsenal, live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Premier League. Kick-off: 17:30 BST.

That is all for the time being as we build up the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match. See you an hour before kick-off for team news and all the build-up to a huge Premier League clash!
Emery quotes
Emery is aware of his sides record against the big teams, "We need to (improve) because, when we are playing against them, it's three points that you can take and they cannot take.

But after that you need also to achieve the three points in other matches against other teams.

In 38 matches you are going to play at home and away 19 matches - against the top four and every team."

Klopp quotes
"We said at the start of the week it was an important week and we had to be 100% concentrated and the boys did that.

Arsenal are a very very strong opponent. It's Anfield, it's us. I'm looking forward to it.

We were a bit lucky in the penalty shoot-out against Chelsea, but I was completely happy about that.

Southampton was one of the most challenging games I have had. Intensity wise, we were there."

Former Gunner Ox signs new deal
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this week committed his long-term future to the Reds. Having joined from Arsenal, the midfielder has only just returned from a season-long injury.

 

 

How to watch
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports, but for those not able to watch, the VAVEL live stream is the best place to be!
Goals goals goals
This fixture has provided the most goals of any fixture in Premier League history. The two sides have amassed 155 goals in just 54 games.
Pepe in line for full debut?
After a couple of substitute cameos, Nicolas Pepe could be in line to make his first start for the Gunners.

 

 

Team news
Granit Xhaka is likely to return for Arsenal, with Mesut Ozil likely to return to the bench. Both Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney are still sidelined. 

 

Predicted XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Pepe, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Team news
Jurgen Klopp is still without first choice goalkeeper Alisson, as well as Naby Keita and Nathaniel Clyne. 

 

Predicted XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Fortress Anfield
When it comes to playing Arsenal, Anfield could not be more of a fortress for LFC. The Reds have piled 12 goals past Arsenal in their last three meetings there, as well as being unbeaten in the last eight fixtures between the two sides.
Previous meeting
Last December these two sides met and it was ugly scenes for Unai Emery and his side. Liverpool thrashed the Gunners 5-1 in a game that highlighted the Reds dominance over Arsenal in recent years.
Gunners learning how to win ugly?
Despite taking maximum points, Unai Emery's side are yet to display the attacking game that the club is so renowned for. Both wins over Newcastle and Burnley came by grinding out results and perhaps showing a side to their game that we have not seen for a long time at the Emirates.
Two contrasting wins
Liverpool's season opener saw them blow away newly promoted Norwich City with four first-half goals. Such comfort was not afforded to LFC last weekend, stumbling to a narrow 2-1 victory at St Marys. 
Two flawless starts
Both Liverpool and Arsenal come into this weekends fixtures as the only two sides to have won both of their Premier League games so far. Liverpool have overcome Norwich and Southampton whilst Arsenal took the points from Newcastle and Burnley.
Kick-off
Liverpool vs Arsenal gets underway at 17:30 BST from Anfield, Liverpool.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Premier League match: Liverpool vs Arsenal. My name is Charlie Martin and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team news, and all the live action here on VAVEL.
