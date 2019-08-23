Sheffield United vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes look for first win of the season

Leicester City travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in the Premier League as the Foxes look to get their first win of the season.

The East Midlands side earned a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in their last outing after Wilfred Ndidi rectified his mistake at the back for Mason Mount's opener with a bullet header from a corner at the other end.

The Blades gained their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace as John Lundstram's strike capped off a perfect Premier League return at home.

A win for Leicester would put them on five points out of a possible nine in the opening three games while a victory for Sheffield Utd would move them onto seven as both teams remain unbeaten so far.

Key Battle

Jamie Vardy has undoubtedly been Leicester's main man for a number of years now, but the former England striker has been unable to find the back of the net so far this season.

Standing in the way of Vardy and opening his account for the season is Dean Henderson, the promising young keeper on loan from Manchester United.

This season gives Henderson the perfect opportunity to prove his talent in the Premier League and a clean sheet against one of the league's most potent strikers in Vardy could go a long way in doing so.

Last Meeting

The two sides last met in the FA Cup two seasons ago at the King Power Stadium in the fifth round of the competition.

Jamie Vardy was the difference as Leicester won 1-0, with the striker scoring a looping header from a perfectly-placed Riyad Mahrez cross to leave Jamal Blackman helpless in goal.

Team News

Sheffield Utd could be without John Fleck after the midfielder limped off during their last game against Palace.

Callum Robinson has recovered from his thigh issue felt during the same game and is fit, while Ravel Morrison could make his debut for the club.

Ben Chilwell remains a doubt for the match, with the left-back having an injection last week for a hip problem, but he is expected to be fit again for next week.

Predicted Line-ups

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Baldock; Lundstram, Norwood, Morrison, Stevens; McGoldrick, McBurnie

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Fuchs; Tielemans, Ndidi, Praet; Maddison, Vardy, Perez

Managers' comments

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has had his say on his side's good start during his pre-match press conference and insisted that he and his players "won't get carried away."

"They haven't done for three years so they certainly won't after two games in a different league.

"I've always kept my feet on the ground, I've never got ahead of myself. I think it's a dangerous game to do that whether you're a player, manager or a coach."

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers gave his thoughts on his opponents.

“It’s going to be a very tough game", he stated. "Chris has done an amazing job.

“I remember going there when my son was playing, they lost out in a play-off game in League One, they went through to the final. A few years later they are back in the Premier League."

He added: “They’ve done a fantastic job. I expect a tough game and we’ll be ready for that.”