Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Premier League match. Kick-off time: 16:30 BST.
“We didn’t play well enough – quite simply. And I think the players fully understand that. It’s a bit early for soul searching – we have to perform better than we did last week, and I’m sure we will.”
Speaking about the challenge of a game against Spurs, he had this to say:
“They’re a very, very good side. We’re under no illusions as to how difficult it will be, but hopefully it’s just the right type of game for us.
We know we’ll have to play well to get anything at all – far better than we did last week.”
"Sonny is going to be available and that’s another option. Dele, we have one training session left and then we’ll decide if he will be involved.
"The manager always wants players available to have the options to take decisions. We are happy, we are positive, and we hope to have a good game on Sunday. The three points are so important.”
The Argentinian wants improvement from his side against Newcastle, he said:
“After a difficult start, we don’t know if they are going to change something, but they will come here and try to be aggressive, try to be compact and in the Premier League, every game is different from one week to the next. The most important thing is us. We need to improve in the way we want to play and compete in the best way.”
This will be the 500th managerial game for Pochettino, here's what he had to say when informed of that:
“500 already! It’s unbelievable! I feels like yesterday that I started my career as a coach. My first official game was unbelievable. It was against Pep Guardiola in the Copa Del Rey. It was a draw, 0-0.
My first official game at Tottenham, very good memories, 1-0 at Upton Park in a very difficult game. Eric Dier in the last minute. I am so happy. I hope this season to lift a trophy. This is my dream.”
Schar, Lascelles, Dummett
Krafth, Hayden Shelvey, Longstaff, Ritchie
Almiron, Joelinton
Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose
Sissoko, Winks
Son, Lamela, Eriksen
Kane
This game will come to early for both Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll, who will both be unavailable.
Although, the manager also confirmed that both Atsu and Joelinton are fine and will be available for selection.
Dele Alli has returned to training for the home side after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Although, summer signing Tanguy Ndombele, who already has one goal and an assist for his new team, will be unavailable after picking up a minor thigh injury in training.
Juan Foyth and Ryan Sessegnon, with the latter yet to make his debut for the club, are both out injured and are continuing rehabilitation.
Despite an encouraging first half display, the Magpies were beaten 1-0 after a mistake by debutant Willems.
Their second game of the new campaign was even worse though, losing 3-1 to newly promoted Norwich at Carrow Road thanks to a hat-trick from Teemu Pukki.
As challenging as the game against Spurs will be, Bruce will be desperate to get at least a point on the board to get his side up and running for the season.
They began with a 3-1 victory at home to newly promoted Aston Villa, despite going behind in the first half.
They then faced a difficult game away against Manchester City, although through goals from Lamela and Lucas Moura, they were able to get a point in a 2-2 draw.
That will be seen as a very good result, but they will be wanting to get back to winning ways on Sunday.
