Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019 (0-0)

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST.
Follow along for Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Premier League match. Kick-off time: 16:30 BST.

The sides met in August last season too, with Spurs winning the game 2-1
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United: Live TV and stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, it will be shown live on Sky Sports.

If you are unable to watch it on Sky, staying with us here on VAVEL for live minute-by-minute updates of the game is your best option.

'We have to perform better than we did last week, and I’m sure we will': Steve Bruce determined ahead of Spurs clash
Reflecting on his side's last result ahead of this weekends game, Bruce admitted they were simply not good enough.

“We didn’t play well enough – quite simply. And I think the players fully understand that. It’s a bit early for soul searching – we have to perform better than we did last week, and I’m sure we will.”

Speaking about the challenge of a game against Spurs, he had this to say:

“They’re a very, very good side. We’re under no illusions as to how difficult it will be, but hopefully it’s just the right type of game for us.

We know we’ll have to play well to get anything at all – far better than we did last week.”

Pochettino speaks ahead of his 500th game as a manager, reiterating how he wants to win a trophy this season
The Spurs boss was asked about the weeks training and he spoke about the return of both Alli and Son.

"Sonny is going to be available and that’s another option. Dele, we have one training session left and then we’ll decide if he will be involved.

"The manager always wants players available to have the options to take decisions. We are happy, we are positive, and we hope to have a good game on Sunday. The three points are so important.”

The Argentinian wants improvement from his side against Newcastle, he said:

“After a difficult start, we don’t know if they are going to change something, but they will come here and try to be aggressive, try to be compact and in the Premier League, every game is different from one week to the next. The most important thing is us. We need to improve in the way we want to play and compete in the best way.”

This will be the 500th managerial game for Pochettino, here's what he had to say when informed of that:

“500 already! It’s unbelievable! I feels like yesterday that I started my career as a coach. My first official game was unbelievable. It was against Pep Guardiola  in the Copa Del Rey. It was a draw, 0-0.

My first official game at Tottenham, very good memories, 1-0 at Upton Park in a very difficult game. Eric Dier in the last minute. I am so happy. I hope this season to lift a trophy. This is my dream.”

 

Newcastle predicted XI
                           Dubravka

               Schar, Lascelles, Dummett

Krafth, Hayden Shelvey, Longstaff, Ritchie

                      Almiron, Joelinton

Tottenham predicted XI
                                   Lloris

Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose

                          Sissoko, Winks

                      Son, Lamela, Eriksen

                                  Kane

Newcastle team news
Steve Bruce has confirmed that Allan Saint-Maximin should be available for the game after missing the previous fixture against Norwich.

This game will come to early for both Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll, who will both be unavailable.

Although, the manager also confirmed that both Atsu and Joelinton are fine and will be available for selection.

Tottenham team news
Heung-Min Son will more than likely make his first appearance of the season after returning from suspension which began after Spurs' defeat to Bournemouth at the end of last season.

Dele Alli has returned to training for the home side after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Although, summer signing Tanguy Ndombele, who already has one goal and an assist for his new team, will be unavailable after picking up a minor thigh injury in training.

Juan Foyth and Ryan Sessegnon, with the latter yet to make his debut for the club, are both out injured and are continuing rehabilitation.

Steve Bruce still searching for first point as Newcastle manager
Steve Bruce faced a difficult start to Premier League life as Newcastle manager, facing Arsenal in the first game of the season.

Despite an encouraging first half display, the Magpies were beaten 1-0 after a mistake by debutant Willems.

Their second game of the new campaign was even worse though, losing 3-1 to newly promoted Norwich at Carrow Road thanks to a hat-trick from Teemu Pukki.

As challenging as the game against Spurs will be, Bruce will be desperate to get at least a point on the board to get his side up and running for the season.

VAR came to Spurs' rescue in their draw with Manchester City
Spurs will be looking for three points after a hard earned point against the champions
It has been a positive start to the season for Mauricio Pochettino's team.

They began with a 3-1 victory at home to newly promoted Aston Villa, despite going behind in the first half.

They then faced a difficult game away against Manchester City, although through goals from Lamela and Lucas Moura, they were able to get a point in a 2-2 draw.

That will be seen as a very good result, but they will be wanting to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

Kick-off time
The Spurs vs Newcastle match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United!

My name is Adam Thomason and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

