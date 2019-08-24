Middlesbrough vs Millwall Preview: Can the Lions bounce back?

Middlesbrough host Millwall on Saturday afternoon looking for back to wins after victory over Wigan on Tuesday night.

The Lions head North after losing for the first time this season at Fulham. The Whites beat Millwall 4-0 on Wednesday night.

The Lions go to the Riverside Stadium having made a better start to the season than their hosts, sitting three points above them in the Championship table.

This is a big game for both sides. The hosts are looking to kick start their season after Tuesday's win, while Millwall want to bounce back from the defeat in midweek.

Millwall have the better recent record having lost just one of the last four league meetings between the sides.

Team News

Middlesbrough have a few injury concerns ahead of the game. George Friend was described as "touch and go" by Jonathan Woodgate who also confirmed that Hayden Coulson will miss out.

However there was some positive news Deal Fry has been included in the squad and could play some part against the Lions.

Millwall will be without Jed Wallace who is serving the second of a three game suspension. Jiri Skalak will also miss out for Neil Harris' side after picking up an injury at Fulham on Wednesday night.

He left the ground in a protective boot, the extent of the injury is not yet known but Harris believes it could be ligament damage. Shane Ferguson could come in to replace him.

Pre-Match Talk

Boro Boss Jonathan Woodgate:

"Millwall have Matt Smith up front and I'm sure they'll go direct to him at times.

"It's up to my centre backs to really graft and grind it out, and be two monsters at the back for me, winning every header and being what I want them to be.

"It's up to us to deal with it, grind it out."

Millwall midfielder Connor Mahoney:

“We’re still very confident. We’ve played Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom and Fulham, all of whom I would expect to finish in the top 10.

“To take seven points from that start is very good – if we pick up a result at Middlesbrough, we will still be full of belief going into the next League game against Hull and we’ll have had a very strong August month.

Previous Matches

The Lions have the upper hand in recent meetings with the Teesiders - losing just one of the last four matches between the sides, that was a 2-0 defeat at The Riverside in April 2018.

Both matches last season ended in draws. Boro twice scoring late to earn a share of the spoils.